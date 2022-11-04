Read full article on original website
Selena Gomez is being accused of overlooking the friend who saved her life. Ahead of the release of her new My Mind & Me documentary, the Only Murders in the Building star decided to discuss her struggles with mental health in a revealing interview with Rolling Stone. And though her candor was mostly met with praise, it also turns out that the story has left a bad taste in some people's mouths, and it's all thanks to a quote about how she considers Taylor Swift to be her "only friend" in the industry.
Every actor has a dream role. Whether it be that long sought-after Oscar-bait drama or a personal passion project they've never had the time or funds to produce, most Hollywood stars have that one role they aspire to one day play. For Millie Bobby Brown, that role is Britney Spears.
It seems as if Queen Elizabeth II was a big Top Gun fan, at least according to a new report. As the insider explained, the 60-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star came to London to celebrate 70 years of Queen Elizabeth's reign during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee back in May, during which he participated in the Gallop Through History equine pageant in May. However, the monarch was unable to meet the Hollywood icon due to mobility issues. And much like Justin Bieber, she was apparently super bummed.
Jessica Simpson is hitting back against the haters and their unsolicited opinions about her appearance. "As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples' comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough,'" Simpson continued. "The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it."
Drake and 21 Savage are catching heat for faking media coverage for their new album. Since the debut of Her Loss this past Friday, the joint record has been at the center of some serious controversy, with many taking issue with the song "Circo Loco," where Drake implies that Megan Thee Stallion lied about being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez. That said, it turns out that Megan isn't the only big name who's taken issue with their latest release, as the two rappers are now being sued by Condé Nast for making a "counterfeit" magazine cover to promote the album.
