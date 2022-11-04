Read full article on original website
Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury
The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield in at quarterback for Panthers in Week 9
The Carolina Panthers replaced P.J. Walker with Baker Mayfield at the quarterback position in their Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Walker was downright dreadful in the first half for the Panthers, and the team decided to hand the reigns back over to Mayfield with their 35-point defecit. Walker...
numberfire.com
Ryan Tannehill (anke) inactive in Week 9 for Titans; Malik Willis to start
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not play Sunday in the team's Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill had a chance of making his return to the field after sitting out in Week 8. However, he's not quite ready to come back. As a result, Malik Willis will garner another start at quarterback for the Titans. Expect heavy usage from Derrick Henry once again.
numberfire.com
Darren Waller (hamstring) inactive in Week 9 for Las Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Waller wasn't expected to play as he deals with a hamstring injury, so this comes as no surprise. What has become a lost season for the former star tight end continues with another absence. Foster Moreau and Jesper Horsted will look to pick up the slack.
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Can the Saints Win Outright as Home Underdogs?
The Week 9 finale has the banged-up New Orleans Saints hosting the very banged-up Baltimore Ravens. You’re going to have to scroll a lot to see the whole injury report. A Baltimore win will give them a one-game lead in the AFC North heading into their much-needed bye week. If the Saints come out on top, they will keep tied atop the NFC South with a 4-5 record.
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 10
By this point in the year, you should have a pretty reasonable idea of what your team needs and where you are in your fantasy league’s pecking order. If you’ve got six or more wins, you’re probably looking to just maintain your way into the playoffs. Any fewer and maybe you need to consider taking some big swings in order to skate in under the wire.
numberfire.com
Josh Allen (elbow) uncertain for Bills in Week 10
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) is uncertain for Week 10 versus the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Allen is reportedly being evaluated for a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves. He suffered the injury on the last drive of the Bills' loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. "We're just going through it, still evaluating it, and we'll see where it goes," head coach Sean McDermott said. "I'll know more in the next 24 hours and then probably be able to check in with [the media] back on Wednesday." The Bills will likely limit Allen's reps at practice and evaluate him throughout the week. Allen has attempted all but seven passes for the Bills this season.
numberfire.com
Carolina Chuba Hubbard (ankle) fully practices on Tuesday, expects to play in Week 10
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. Hubbard expects to play on Thursday night after missing two games with ankle injury. Expect the 23-year old to play a committee role against an Atlanta Falcons' defense ranked 21st (21.1) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Ravens at Saints
The Baltimore Ravens are missing tons of key pieces entering their matchup with the New Orleans Saints. How should that alter our view of the traditional betting markets and player props? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the game as they discuss their read on the moneyline and total, any yardage props they like amid the injuries, and the top touchdown-scorer props at FanDuel Sportsbook.
numberfire.com
Reggie Jackson (knee) starting for Clippers Monday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson will start Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jackson was listed questionable due to a left patella contusion. Despite the ailment, the team's medical staff have given him the green light to take the court. He'll also keep his spot as the starting point guard.
numberfire.com
Jalen Green (knee) available Monday for Rockets
Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green (knee) is available to play on Monday against the Orlando Magic. Green is cleared after being listed as probable. He scored over 20 points in each of the last two games and averaged 3.5 3-pointers in those contests. numberFire's models project Green for 34.0...
numberfire.com
Denver's Zeke Nnaji (ankle) listed doubtful on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (ankle) is doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Nnaji is unlikely to suit up after an ankle sprain forced him to miss two games. Look for DeAndre Jordan to see more minutes on Wednesday night. Jordan's Wednesday projection includes 3.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Darius Garland (knee) starting for Cavaliers Sunday; Isaac Okoro back to bench
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Garland has been dealing with a sprained left knee. After missing time due to it, the team has given him the green light to take the court. He'll also immediately start, sending Isaac Okoro back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Al Horford (back) starting Monday for Boston; Blake Griffin back to bench
Boston Celtics forward/center AL Horford will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Horford missed Saturday's game due to lower back stiffness. The time off did him well, as the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. He'll also immediately start, sending Blake Griffin back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Lonnie Walker (illness) inactive Monday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (illness) will not play on Monday against the Utah Jazz. Walker will sit out the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back after starting the first nine games of the season. LeBron James (foot) and Patrick Beverley (illness) have also been ruled out for the first time this season. Look for Troy Brown, Austin Reaves, Matt Ryan, and Kendrick Nunn to play more minutes than normal on Monday.
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) out again on Wednesday
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Tate will remain sidelined on Wednesday with an ankle injury and will not be available to face the Raptors. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out for Hornets on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hayward continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. He last played on November 2nd. His next chance to play will come against the Miami Heat on Thursday.
numberfire.com
Cam Payne (foot) available Monday for Suns
Phoenix Suns point guard Cam Payne (left foot soreness) is available to play on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Payne will return to his reserve role after missing the past two games. Damion Lee and Landry Shamet will have less minutes available. numberFire's models project Payne for 17.0 minutes and...
numberfire.com
Ravens expect Gus Edwards (hamstring) back for Week 11
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) is expected to be available for Week 11's game against the Carolina Panthers. Edwards sat out Week 9's win over the New Orlean Saints with a hamstring injury but is expected to return to action on the other side of the Ravens' Week 10 bye. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, John Harbaugh said "Gus will be back next game, that's the plan." If Edwards is back in Week 11, he would likely form a committee with Kenyan Drake.
numberfire.com
Jake LaRavia (hip) available Monday night for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia will play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. LaRavia was listed questionable due to right hip soreness. Despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models project LaRavia...
