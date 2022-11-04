Ascent Industries Co. Sets Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for November 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET

Read full article on original website
LSB Industries Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 14,350,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder with the Company Repurchasing 3,500,000 of the Shares
LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) (“LSB” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) by an affiliate of Eldridge Industries LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”) of an aggregate of 14,350,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a price to the public of $13.50 per share, pursuant to the Company’s automatic shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Offering is expected to close on November 10, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,627,500 additional shares of the Company’s common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) Reports Tough Q3 2022 Quarterly Results, But Surprises Investors With Upgraded Revenue and Adj. EBITDA Guidance for FY 2022
GrowGeneration, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRWG) is the owner and operator of specialty hydronic and organic gardening centers across the United States. The company currently operates 58 stores across the U.S., including 22 locations in California. In addition, GrowGeneration operates an e-commerce business through its website, growgeneration.com. Shares of the hydroponic supplies company are rallying 29% through early trading on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Over the past three months, GrowGeneration has seen average daily volume of 1.28 million shares. However, volume of 10.52 million shares or dollar volume of around $47.87 million, has already exchanged hands through early trading.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Announces AGM Postponement
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF) (Thunderbird or the Company) today announced that its Annual General Meeting (“AGM ”) previously scheduled for December 6, 2022 will be postponed. The Company has applied to the British Columbia Registrar of Companies for an extension and intends to hold its AGM not later than March 6, 2023.
Insights on the Analytical and Scientific Instrumentation Global Market to 2028 - Featuring PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Danaher Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Analytical and Scientific Instrumentation Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report on the global analytical and scientific instrumentation market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the...
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $60 Million Public Offering
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 10,526,316 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.75 per share, and, to certain investors in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase 2,105,264 shares of common stock at a price of $4.749 per pre-funded warrant, for gross proceeds of approximately $60 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Marinus. The purchase price per share of each pre-funded warrant represents the per share public offering price for the common stock, minus the $0.001 per share exercise price of such pre-funded warrant. All of the shares and pre-funded warrants are being offered by Marinus. In addition, Marinus has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,894,737 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on November 10, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Novata to Support the 2022 Institutional Limited Partners Association Summit
Novata experts will be present to interact and engage in pressing industry conversations with participants of the 2022 ILPA Summit. Novata, the leading ESG data management platform built for the private markets, today announced its support and sponsorship of the 2022 Institutional Limited Partners Association’s (ILPA) Summit. Held in New York City, the annual ILPA Summit provides private equity professionals the opportunity to develop, build and maintain important relationships.
Renesas Announces New Sales Organizational Structure and Executive Personnel Changes to Drive Next Phase of Growth
- Establishment of Global Sales & Marketing Unit, Integrating Sales and Marketing Functions of Automotive and IoT & Infrastructure Businesses. - Appointment of Chris Allexandre as Renesas’ Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Head of Global Sales & Marketing Unit. - Appointment of Vivek Bhan as Co-General Manager of...
Cummins is Awarded Major Defense Contract for Power Generation Equipment
Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has been selected as one of two awardees that will develop, manufacture, test, and produce generator sets in both the 500 kilowatt (kW) skid (MEPGS-10001) and Power Plants (PP) (MEPGS-35001) configurations to meet the electrical power needs for the Large Tactical Power System (LTPS) and the Department of Defense (DoD).
ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Platforms for Ninth Consecutive Year
Gartner ranks ServiceNow No. 1 in Service Operations, Business Workflow Automation, and Service Desk Use Cases. ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management (ITSM) Platforms. ServiceNow was recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision with its ITSM solution being evaluated, marking the ninth consecutive year that ServiceNow has been named a Leader by Gartner. Additionally, ServiceNow scored highest in all three Use Cases within the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for IT Service Management Platforms, which include Service Operations (3.73/5), Business Workflow Automation (3.81/5), and Service Desk (3.76/5).
Global Consumer Drone Market Report 2022 to 2030: Technology Proliferation and Surge in Investments by Prominent Players Are Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Consumer Drone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Multi-rotor, Nano), by Application (Prosumer, Toy/Hobbyist, Photogrammetry), by Region (APAC, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global consumer drone market size is projected to reach USD 11.56 billion by 2030,...
10 Studies on Orelabrutinib Selected at the Upcoming 64th Annual Meeting of ASH
InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that 10 studies on the BTK inhibitor orelabrutinib developed by InnoCare were selected at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting on December 10-13, 2022, which will be held online and offline in New Orleans, United States.
Global Business Income Insurance Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Allianz, Allstate Insurance, AmTrust Financial and ASSURANT Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Business Income Insurance Market By Type, By Coverage, By Loss Type, By Distribution Channel, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the report the business income insurance market was valued at $14.93 billion in 2021, and is...
artnet AG: Artnet Pilots Financial Services through the Introduction of Art-Secured Lending in Partnership with Leading Asset-Secured Loan Providers
Artnet to provide collectors with easier access to liquidity to support the continuing growth of the Art Market. NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Artnet, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global online fine art marketplace, is excited to introduce its Art Secured Lending Brokerage program. Artnet seeks to create a global, efficient art market. This new service enables and improves Artnet's subscribers' access to capital by leveraging their fine art assets. Fine Art has become a significant alternative asset class, which has led to its increased use as collateral against loans. The overall market size of outstanding loans against art is expected to grow to $31.3 billion in 2022. Artnet aims to drive efficiency in the fine art financing market by connecting its users to the best possible lending provider, given their loan profile, and creating a transparent system that drives liquidity. Easing access to capital is designed to support continued market growth to benefit participants across the ecosystem at every level.
Zoetis Announces Pricing of $1.35 Billion of Senior Notes
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) today announced that it has agreed to sell $1.35 billion of senior notes, consisting of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.400% senior notes due 2025 and $750 million aggregate principal amount of 5.600% senior notes due 2032, in an underwritten public offering. Zoetis intends to use...
Spatial Announces the Release of 2023 1.0
2023 1.0 Introduces Polyhedral Modeling, Further Extends Automation and Interoperability in Manufacturing, Elevates Cross-Department Collaboration and More. Spatial Corp, the leading 3D software development toolkit provider for design, manufacturing, and engineering solutions, and a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, announces today the production release of 2023 1.0. This release delivers: the introduction to ACIS Polyhedra, the ability to read and write a range of new file formats and their associated product-manufacturing information, the ability to create supports for parts in additive manufacturing workflows, support for the Mac ARM platform, and a myriad of other improvements to Spatial’s components.
