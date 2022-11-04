Ascent Industries Co. Sets Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for November 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 10,526,316 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.75 per share, and, to certain investors in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase 2,105,264 shares of common stock at a price of $4.749 per pre-funded warrant, for gross proceeds of approximately $60 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Marinus. The purchase price per share of each pre-funded warrant represents the per share public offering price for the common stock, minus the $0.001 per share exercise price of such pre-funded warrant. All of the shares and pre-funded warrants are being offered by Marinus. In addition, Marinus has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,894,737 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on November 10, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

21 HOURS AGO