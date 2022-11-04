Read full article on original website
Yesler Expands Leadership Team
Company adds sales executive to support and drive new customer acquisition and capture industry demand to adopt new technologies. Today Yesler announced Michael Welch as Vice President of Sales. Welch will lead the sales and customer experience program for Yesler, the supply chain technology leader for the lumber and building materials industry. Prior to joining Yesler, Welch held roles at New Relic, Thales, Verivo, Safenet, and Microvision.
LSB Industries Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 14,350,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder with the Company Repurchasing 3,500,000 of the Shares
LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) (“LSB” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) by an affiliate of Eldridge Industries LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”) of an aggregate of 14,350,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a price to the public of $13.50 per share, pursuant to the Company’s automatic shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Offering is expected to close on November 10, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,627,500 additional shares of the Company’s common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. Announces Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards
BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”) today announced that on November 2, 2022, it had received a deficiency letter (the “Letter”) from NYSE American LLC (the “Exchange”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards as set forth in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”). Specifically, the Letter informed the Company that the Exchange has determined that the shares of the Company's common stock (the “Shares”) have been selling for a low price per share for a substantial period of time and, pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the Company Guide, the Company's continued listing is predicated on the Company effecting a reverse stock split of the Shares or otherwise demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time, which the Exchange determined to be no later than May 2, 2023.
National Advertising Division Recommends P&G Discontinue or Modify Comparative Advertising Commercials for Puffs Ultra Soft Tissues vs. Kleenex
New York, NY – November 8, 2022 – Acting on a challenge brought by Kimberly-Clark Corporation, the National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs recommended that The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) discontinue two commercials for Puffs Ultra Soft Tissues or modify them to:. Avoid conveying a...
Renesas Announces New Sales Organizational Structure and Executive Personnel Changes to Drive Next Phase of Growth
- Establishment of Global Sales & Marketing Unit, Integrating Sales and Marketing Functions of Automotive and IoT & Infrastructure Businesses. - Appointment of Chris Allexandre as Renesas’ Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Head of Global Sales & Marketing Unit. - Appointment of Vivek Bhan as Co-General Manager of...
Cummins is Awarded Major Defense Contract for Power Generation Equipment
Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has been selected as one of two awardees that will develop, manufacture, test, and produce generator sets in both the 500 kilowatt (kW) skid (MEPGS-10001) and Power Plants (PP) (MEPGS-35001) configurations to meet the electrical power needs for the Large Tactical Power System (LTPS) and the Department of Defense (DoD).
Klean Industries Partners With H2Core Systems for the Rollout of Containerized Hydrogen Production Facilities
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - November 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Klean Industries Inc ("Klean"), a leading equipment manufacturer that owns a commercialized portfolio of intellectual properties and know-how focusing on the recovery of clean energy and resources from waste, is pleased to announce that it has signed a partnership agreement with H2 Core Systems ("H2 Core") to distribute and build green hydrogen projects around the globe.
Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders
Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American: CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Report to Stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Figures as of September 30, 2022 compared with those of one year ago, are as follows:. September 30,. September 30,. 2022. 2021. Net assets per common...
Bridger Photonics Wins Technology of the Year from Energy Industry Coalition for Gas Mapping LiDAR
Bridger Photonics, Inc. (“Bridger”) announced today that it has received the 2022 Distribution Technology of the Year Award from the ONE Future Coalition of energy industry members. ONE Future presented the inaugural awards “to companies that have developed an innovative technology or solutions that have reduced methane emissions for natural gas companies.”
Global Consumer Drone Market Report 2022 to 2030: Technology Proliferation and Surge in Investments by Prominent Players Are Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Consumer Drone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Multi-rotor, Nano), by Application (Prosumer, Toy/Hobbyist, Photogrammetry), by Region (APAC, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global consumer drone market size is projected to reach USD 11.56 billion by 2030,...
Global Business Income Insurance Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Allianz, Allstate Insurance, AmTrust Financial and ASSURANT Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Business Income Insurance Market By Type, By Coverage, By Loss Type, By Distribution Channel, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the report the business income insurance market was valued at $14.93 billion in 2021, and is...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of the pooled members of Selective Insurance Group (Selective). Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of the ultimate parent, Selective Insurance Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: SIGI]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are headquartered in Branchville, NJ. (Please see below for a detailed listing of companies and ratings.)
