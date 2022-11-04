Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
SheaMoisture Releases Its First-Ever Impact Report and Partners With Radio Personality and Entrepreneur Angela Yee to Announce a New Community Impact Grant
The company sets a new corporate standard as it works to create Black generational wealth. Today, SheaMoisture publishes its first-ever report outlining its impact on the Black community and the company’s mission of creating generational wealth to help close the over $11 trillion racial wealth gap*. Powered by the...
Woonsocket Call
Enfield UK Conveyancing Lawyer For Buyers & Sellers: Fast Title Transfer Launch
AVRillo Conveyancing (+44-20-8370-3877), a leading law practice that focuses on the real estate industry, launches its updated property conveyancing service. London,United Kingdom - November 6, 2022 /PressCable/ — Through the firm’s updated service, sellers can quickly complete the legal process required to transfer ownership of their property to the buyer....
Woonsocket Call
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Announces AGM Postponement
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF) (Thunderbird or the Company) today announced that its Annual General Meeting (“AGM ”) previously scheduled for December 6, 2022 will be postponed. The Company has applied to the British Columbia Registrar of Companies for an extension and intends to hold its AGM not later than March 6, 2023.
Woonsocket Call
Spiritual Growth Events, The Leading Provider Of Free, Highly Interactive, And Inspirational Spiritual Growth Events, Won The Prestigious W3 Gold Award
Serving with the best spiritual growth programs, retreats, and events, Spiritual Growth Events won the W3 Gold Award, focusing on personal development, self-discovery, mindfulness, and spirituality for a better version of oneself. Bringing light into the world and creating massive ripples of positive energy around the globe, Spiritual Growth Events,...
Woonsocket Call
LSB Industries Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 14,350,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder with the Company Repurchasing 3,500,000 of the Shares
LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) (“LSB” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) by an affiliate of Eldridge Industries LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”) of an aggregate of 14,350,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a price to the public of $13.50 per share, pursuant to the Company’s automatic shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Offering is expected to close on November 10, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,627,500 additional shares of the Company’s common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Woonsocket Call
artnet AG: Artnet Pilots Financial Services through the Introduction of Art-Secured Lending in Partnership with Leading Asset-Secured Loan Providers
Artnet to provide collectors with easier access to liquidity to support the continuing growth of the Art Market. NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Artnet, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global online fine art marketplace, is excited to introduce its Art Secured Lending Brokerage program. Artnet seeks to create a global, efficient art market. This new service enables and improves Artnet's subscribers' access to capital by leveraging their fine art assets. Fine Art has become a significant alternative asset class, which has led to its increased use as collateral against loans. The overall market size of outstanding loans against art is expected to grow to $31.3 billion in 2022. Artnet aims to drive efficiency in the fine art financing market by connecting its users to the best possible lending provider, given their loan profile, and creating a transparent system that drives liquidity. Easing access to capital is designed to support continued market growth to benefit participants across the ecosystem at every level.
Woonsocket Call
ApparelWin Had A Hugely Successful Fashion Meeting In New York
ApparelWin is rapidly becoming the platform of choice for reliable and successful production and procurement services for international garment businesses. Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China - November 8, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — ApparelWin is committed to creating the world's most reliable clothing supply chain platform, which has built a high reputation in...
Woonsocket Call
QC Kinetix (Jackson, TN), a Premier Sports Medicine Clinic, offers Natural Therapies to Improve Athletes Quality of Life
Sports injuries take several days/weeks/months to heal, affecting the movement of athletes, avid adventurers, gym enthusiasts, dancers, blue-collar workers, and people who enjoy outdoor activities. Joint pain and sports injury treatments are often painful, time-consuming, and invasive. In extreme cases, artificial implants, plastic spacers, and foreign materials are surgically placed in joints/bones to restore mobility. Instead of depending solely on external factors, medication, rest, or elevation, athletes can visit QC Kinetix (Jackson, TN) to guide their bodies toward organic and gradual repair from within.
