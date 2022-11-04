Read full article on original website
Petal Police Department seeking missing man
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Police Department needs your help locating a missing person. According to the police department, William P. Roberts was last heard from on Oct. 17. He was last believed to be in the Laurel area. William is described as being 30 years old with hazel eyes...
Missing Laurel 11-year-old found safe, LPD Chief Cox confirms
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Laurel are asking for the public’s help in locating a child who has recently been reported missing. UPDATE: LPD Chief Tommy Cox has confirmed that 11-year-old Thomas Husband III has been located safe and sound. “Thanks to all who helped in getting the word out,” Cox said.
Second suspect arrested in Hattiesburg double homicide
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police charged a second suspect in connection to last week’s double homicide. Police said Jordan Willis, 19, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to officers on Monday, November 7. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence in connection to the double homicide. According to investigators, additional charges are pending for […]
Sheriff’s department searching for La. man on foot in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A high-speed pursuit on Monday afternoon involving Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and a fleeing vehicle has ended, but a search for the suspect who then fled on foot continues. According to the sheriff’s department, 30-year-old Justin E. Gatlin, of Mandeville, La., is being...
LPD collects 4 truckloads of food for Good Samaritan Center
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department had a successful haul this year at its annual ‘Fill-a-Truck” food drive. The event collected four truckloads of food along with $1,306 to aid the mission of the Good Samaritan Center. In a Facebook post, LPD said the tremendous support...
Waynesboro PD K-9 Officer Jagger shows off training
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) -The Waynesboro Police Department has a furry friend to help them catch criminals. Jagger is their department’s K-9 officer, and back in 2018, the citizens of Waynesboro helped to purchase him. Now, Jagger is trained in apprehension, narcotics and tracking. “With the detection of illegal drugs,...
More arrests possible in deadly shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) - The Hattiesburg Police Department made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened this week. Police arrested Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg. He has been charged with 1st degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. This arrest is in connection to a fatal shooting on...
Jones Co. deputies seize 10 kilos of cocaine during Friday night traffic stop
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department managed to seize 10 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 59 Friday night. According to the sheriff’s department, the interdiction unit set up a traffic stop on a pickup truck which led to JCSD K9 Leo being deployed by his handler Sgt. Cody Pitts.
Man receives 2 life sentences in shooting deaths of parents in Marion Co.
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been sentenced to serve two life sentences in the shooting deaths of his parents plus 20 years for shooting at responding Marion County deputies. 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announces that John H. Wells, 45, entered a guilty plea on Friday,...
Waynesboro K-9 unit training
JCSD cocaine bust
City of Hattiesburg recieves ARPA grants for 3 infrastructure projects
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has announced that three infrastructure projects have been selected to receive grants from the American Rescue Plan Act. On Friday, Nov. 4, the City received notice of three project submissions selected for matching ARPA funding through the Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program Act of 2022.
Main Street UMC hosts Fall Fair in downtown Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The 2022 Main Street United Methodist fall fair was held in the Hub City, welcoming families and friends from all over the Pine Belt. Inflatables, live music, and tons of carnival games were in place for the family-oriented event. “Cotton candy and popcorn, lots of games for...
2 dead, 3 hurt in Mississippi shooting, officials say
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Two people were killed and three people were injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday night, authorities said. The individuals pronounced deceased by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem were identified as Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, and Sherry Strickland, 57, both of Hattiesburg, WDAM reported. Three...
Remains of missing person found just outside Taylorsville
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The remains of a Fayette man missing for the past month were believed to have been found Tuesday by Smith County Sheriff’s Department deputies. Smith County Sheriff’s Department said the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, were located Tuesday in a wooded area just south of Taylorsville, Miss.
Miracles happen: Crews able to rescue Mississippi farmer buried under 10-feet of soybeans in grain bin
Officials with the Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department say they witnessed a miracle Tuesday when a local farmer was rescued alive after being under 10 feet of soybeans in a grain bin. “When a man gets pulled under 8-10 feet of soybeans in a silo, stays there for about an hour...
