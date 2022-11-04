If the costume fits…A man in California dressed in a Fireball Whisky costume allegedly lived up to what he portrayed with a string of drunken crimes, Radar has learned.Dominic Salazar, 31, was booked into Madera County jail on Nov. 1 on a series of charges. He was accused of drunken disorderly conduct, domestic battery, and several other charges. He is being held on $5,000 bond.He was booked early in the morning, according to the Smoking Gun, but details on what led to his arrest has not been released.A mugshot of Salazar showed the suspect dressed in a full Fireball Whisky...

MADERA COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO