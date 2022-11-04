Read full article on original website
Suspected fentanyl dealer facing manslaughter charge in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County man was charged with manslaughter in connection with an overdose death of a woman in Stockton on April 9, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. A 20-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in an unincorporated part of the county between […]
Search warrant leads to drugs and weapons arrest in Turlock
TURLOCK, Calif. (FOX26) — A Turlock man is one of nearly 30 arrested in a multi-agency crackdown conducted in multiple Valley counties. The Turlock Special Weapons and Tactics Team, with the help of Investigators with the Special Investigations Unit (S.I.U.) and Detectives with the Turlock Police Department, served a search and arrest warrant last week for 38-year-old Asuncion Quintero in the 800 block of High Street.
Salinas man sentenced 15 years for molesting two children under 14 years
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said that a Salinas man was sentenced for forcible lewd acts upon a child under 14-year-old. On Nov. 2, Jorge Ramirez Cruz, 34, was found guilty and sentenced to spend 15 years in state prison, said Pacioni. Cruz will have to register as a The post Salinas man sentenced 15 years for molesting two children under 14 years appeared first on KION546.
Convicted felon arrested for armed robbery in Merced
Merced Police has arrested a convicted felon in connection with an armed robbery at an event venue.
Drunk driver flips vehicle with toddler inside in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was allegedly driving drunk when she crashed and flipped her vehicle with a toddler inside of it over the weekend, according to the Merced Police Department. On Friday night, officers said 22-year-old Alexandra Ramirez fell asleep while driving and crashed into a tree near 21st Street and Weston Way. […]
Madera County’s ‘largest drug seizure’ announced by Sheriff’s Office
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The largest drug seizure in Madera County was announced by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning. In a press conference with Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue and Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno, it was announced that they have concluded “Operation Trifecta”, which resulted in the seizure of 1,300 […]
Vehicles, parking structure damaged in Madera fire, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several vehicles and a parking structure were damaged in Madera due to a fire Monday morning, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say officers and Cal Fire responded to multiple fires in the 1000 block of E. Pecan Avenue. No injuries were reported, however, several vehicles and a parking structure were […]
CHP finds driver dead in SUV near Lathrop, toddler passenger uninjured
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a man found dead at the wheel of an SUV who had a 3-year-old uninjured passenger Tuesday morning near Lathrop, according to a news release from the agency. At around 10:30 a.m., the CHP’s Stockton Communications Center was notified about a collision near “southbound I-5 and SR-120,” […]
Large Meth Bust In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA – A raid on a homeless encampment in Mariposa County resulted in one arrest and the seizure of over 155 grams of methamphetamine. Mariposa Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators served a warrant Tuesday on a makeshift residence consisting of a broken-down vehicle covered in tarps on Frank Wilson Way off Highway 49 in Mariposa, as pictured in the image box. Deputies uncovered 157.5 grams in total.
CAL FIRE firefighter dead after crash in south San Benito County
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE Nov. 7, 2022, at 11:34 a.m.- The San Benito County Sherrif's office said a CAL FIRE BEU firefighter died on his way home from work near King City Sunday. Kaci Adams, photo courtesy of CAL FIRE BEU Kaci Adams, 24, was stationed at the Bear Valley Station, said the sheriff's office. The post CAL FIRE firefighter dead after crash in south San Benito County appeared first on KION546.
Known Merced gang member arrested after ghost gun was found
A known gang member is behind bars in the north valley after a ghost gun was found in his home.
Salinas police make arrest in the 2021 Clark Street homicide
SALINAS, Calif. — -Video from previous broadcast. The Salinas Police Department reported the arrest of Jesus Hernandez Tejeda, 35, for the murder of Christopher Shaun Conner, 43, who was shot in December of 2021. According to SPD, Conner crashed his truck into a wall on the intersection of Clark...
Gilroy shooting suspect still at large
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – The Gilroy Police department is investigating a shooting that resulted in life-threatening injuries Thursday night, the GPD said in a Facebook post Friday. At approximately 10:00 p.m. GPD officers responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers located a woman suffering from at least […]
Atwater family loses sisters after fatal hit and run
ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sisters and best friends, 76-year-old Carolyn Rose and 73-year-old Billie Edwards were described as the “glue” of their family. They were out on a morning walk Wednesday in Atwater when they were hit and killed near Augusta Lane and Juniper Avenue. For the sisters, it was a day like many others, […]
Man reported missing from Los Banos found dead in canal
LOS BANOS, Calif. — A search has come to an end for a missing Los Banos man, last seen in August. 20-year-old Santana Rosales was found dead in the Delta Mendota Canal just northwest of Los Banos. According to CHP, a Honda Accord was found in the canal on...
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Turlock, CA
Turlock is a charming small city in Stanislaus County, California, known for its agricultural roots and downtown charm. John William Mitchell, the founder of the city, declined to name the city after him. As such, they used the word Turlock, which they believe comes from the Irish word “Turlough,” meaning...
Living Up To The Costume: Suspect Booked Into Jail Wearing Fireball Outfit After Alleged Drunken Antics
If the costume fits…A man in California dressed in a Fireball Whisky costume allegedly lived up to what he portrayed with a string of drunken crimes, Radar has learned.Dominic Salazar, 31, was booked into Madera County jail on Nov. 1 on a series of charges. He was accused of drunken disorderly conduct, domestic battery, and several other charges. He is being held on $5,000 bond.He was booked early in the morning, according to the Smoking Gun, but details on what led to his arrest has not been released.A mugshot of Salazar showed the suspect dressed in a full Fireball Whisky...
Missing Los Banos man found dead inside car, deputies say
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was reported missing months ago in Los Banos has been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, officers with the California Highway Patrol found a 1999 Honda Accord in the Delta-Mendota Canal, just northwest of Los Banos. Investigators said they […]
Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on Claribel Road in Modesto Area
On the night of Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal two-vehicle crash on Coffee Road and Claribel Road. The incident took place at approximately 9:45 at night. and involved a Mercury and a Toyota SUV. Details on the Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash on Claribel Road in...
Family says driver on phone killed two Atwater sisters. ‘I’m broken inside right now’
A Merced County family is hurting as they grieve the deaths of two sisters who were struck Wednesday morning by the driver of a minivan in Atwater. Carolyn Rose, 76, and Billie Edwards, 73, both of Atwater, were out for their daily morning walk together just after 9 a.m. when they were killed by a woman driving a minivan near the intersection of East Juniper Avenue and Augusta Lane in Atwater.
