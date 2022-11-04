Read full article on original website
Jessica Simpson Responds to 'Opinionated Hate' About Her Appearance
Jessica Simpson is hitting back against the haters and their unsolicited opinions about her appearance. "As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples' comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough,'" Simpson continued. "The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it."
Lindsay Lohan Keeps Falling for a 'Mean Girls' Reference
Lindsay Lohan is preparing for her iconic comeback in the Netflix holiday film Falling For Christmas. This press cycle has proven to be very rewarding, and it's clear Lohan still loves Mean Girls. The new film is the holiday cheesiness we all needed after a stressful year. It tells of...
Selena Gomez Accused of Snubbing Kidney Donor Francia Raísa
Selena Gomez is being accused of overlooking the friend who saved her life. Ahead of the release of her new My Mind & Me documentary, the Only Murders in the Building star decided to discuss her struggles with mental health in a revealing interview with Rolling Stone. And though her candor was mostly met with praise, it also turns out that the story has left a bad taste in some people's mouths, and it's all thanks to a quote about how she considers Taylor Swift to be her "only friend" in the industry.
Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise Were Secret Friends
It seems as if Queen Elizabeth II was a big Top Gun fan, at least according to a new report. As the insider explained, the 60-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star came to London to celebrate 70 years of Queen Elizabeth's reign during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee back in May, during which he participated in the Gallop Through History equine pageant in May. However, the monarch was unable to meet the Hollywood icon due to mobility issues. And much like Justin Bieber, she was apparently super bummed.
Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Child
Back in December 2021, Wilson revealed that her 70-pound weight loss "wasn't even really [for] myself." Rather, it was a journey that stemmed from her fertility struggles, with her doctor telling her that she would have a "better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality" if she was "healthier."
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Make Red Carpet Debut
Singers Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have stepped out on the red carpet as a couple. On Saturday night, Eilish, 20, and Rutherford, 31, were among a long list of A-listers who attended the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. The couple notably arrived wrapped together in a large, cozy-looking Gucci blanket. Eilish also sported an eye mask and lace-accented dress with a matching GG print.
Justin Bieber Used to Be Terrified of Judge Judy
Today in interesting tidbits of celebrity trivia: it turns out Justin Bieber and daytime TV's Judge Judy were not only neighbors back in the day, the then-teen pop star was also terrified of running into her. "He's scared to death of me," Judy Sheindlin told Access Hollywood in a lighthearted...
Mariah Carey Invites Martha Stewart to Thanksgiving Dinner
Two icons are exchanging holiday-themed banter and the internet is loving it. On a recent Today Show appearance, domestic guru Martha Stewart addressed the elusive chanteuse Mariah Carey concerning the importance of Thanksgiving. Her comments come as Carey recently shared an Instagram video showing her quick transition from spooky Halloween to festive Christmas vibes set to the tune of her iconic 1994 song "All I Want For Christmas Is You."
Mark Bryan Does Not Stand With the Queer Community
Mark Bryan does not want to be associated with the LGBTQIA+ community in any way. The influencer, who has for years built his profile off of wearing dresses, skirts, and heels, wants people to know he is a cis, straight male who is not fighting for your rights. Despite the fact that his queer following has helped earn him notoriety and land him lucrative fashion brand deals, Bryan says gay people have actually made it harder for him.
Netflix Ordered More Serial Killer Shows
It appears that controversy equals the big bucks, and Netflix wants more. Despite the rapid news cycle, the controversy surrounding Ryan Murphy's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story persisted for some time. The show explored the life of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and the brutal murders of his victims, being subsequently criticized for its graphic and exploitative nature. Nonetheless, its popularity exploded and became Netflix's second most-watched program in less than a month of being released. They're hoping to replicate that success with a few more seasons.
Gigi Hadid Quits Twitter
Gigi Hadid quit Twitter on Friday, deactivating her account and calling the platform a "cesspool of hate and bigotry." Responding to the wave of changes on Twitter following Elon Musk's takeover, Hadid took to Instagram over the weekend to share her decision, writing, "I deactivated my Twitter account today. For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it's not a place I want to be a part of.”
Cher Confirms New Boyfriend Alexander Edwards
Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards sparked dating rumors last week as the pair was pictured entering Craig’s, the WeHo celebrity hangout. The pair walked hand in hand into the restaurant, and then Edwards was spotted with his mouth on Cher’s hand in the car. Without going...
