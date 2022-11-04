Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
artnet AG: Artnet Pilots Financial Services through the Introduction of Art-Secured Lending in Partnership with Leading Asset-Secured Loan Providers
Artnet to provide collectors with easier access to liquidity to support the continuing growth of the Art Market. NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Artnet, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global online fine art marketplace, is excited to introduce its Art Secured Lending Brokerage program. Artnet seeks to create a global, efficient art market. This new service enables and improves Artnet's subscribers' access to capital by leveraging their fine art assets. Fine Art has become a significant alternative asset class, which has led to its increased use as collateral against loans. The overall market size of outstanding loans against art is expected to grow to $31.3 billion in 2022. Artnet aims to drive efficiency in the fine art financing market by connecting its users to the best possible lending provider, given their loan profile, and creating a transparent system that drives liquidity. Easing access to capital is designed to support continued market growth to benefit participants across the ecosystem at every level.
Woonsocket Call
Enfield UK Conveyancing Lawyer For Buyers & Sellers: Fast Title Transfer Launch
AVRillo Conveyancing (+44-20-8370-3877), a leading law practice that focuses on the real estate industry, launches its updated property conveyancing service. London,United Kingdom - November 6, 2022 /PressCable/ — Through the firm’s updated service, sellers can quickly complete the legal process required to transfer ownership of their property to the buyer....
Woonsocket Call
BLUETTI AC500 is Finally Available on Official Store
SYDNEY - November 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) BLUETTI AC500 has raised USD$11 million on Indiegogo, breaking another record in BLUETTI's history. The AC500 and its expansion battery B300S will hit the shelves of official store and Amazon on Nov. 18. Sharing many parallels with the first modular model AC300, the...
Woonsocket Call
Global Inland Water Freight Transport Market (2022 to 2031) - Featuring Microsoft, IBM, SAP and Tata Consultancy Services Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Inland Water Freight Transport Global Market Report 2022: By Fuel, By Vessel Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global inland water freight transport market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
Woonsocket Call
Global Consumer Drone Market Report 2022 to 2030: Technology Proliferation and Surge in Investments by Prominent Players Are Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Consumer Drone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Multi-rotor, Nano), by Application (Prosumer, Toy/Hobbyist, Photogrammetry), by Region (APAC, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global consumer drone market size is projected to reach USD 11.56 billion by 2030,...
Woonsocket Call
Global Contrast Media Injectors Market Report 2022: Regulatory Approval of an Increasing Number of Contrast Agents Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Contrast Media Injectors Market (2022-2027) by Product, Applications, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Contrast Media Injectors Market is estimated to be USD 1.66 Bn in 2022 and is expected to...
Woonsocket Call
Klean Industries Partners With H2Core Systems for the Rollout of Containerized Hydrogen Production Facilities
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - November 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Klean Industries Inc ("Klean"), a leading equipment manufacturer that owns a commercialized portfolio of intellectual properties and know-how focusing on the recovery of clean energy and resources from waste, is pleased to announce that it has signed a partnership agreement with H2 Core Systems ("H2 Core") to distribute and build green hydrogen projects around the globe.
Woonsocket Call
ApparelWin Had A Hugely Successful Fashion Meeting In New York
ApparelWin is rapidly becoming the platform of choice for reliable and successful production and procurement services for international garment businesses. Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China - November 8, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — ApparelWin is committed to creating the world's most reliable clothing supply chain platform, which has built a high reputation in...
Woonsocket Call
Biosimilar Interleukins Global Market Report 2022: Rising Prevalence of Autoimmune Conditions Spurring Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Biosimilar Interleukins Global Market Report 2022: By Type, By Application, By Distribution" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global biosimilar interleukins market is expected to grow from $1.42 billion in 2021 to $2.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.9%. The market is expected to reach $7.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 39.1%.
Woonsocket Call
2022 New Silk Road Story Exchange·Keqiao Forum and the 5th World Textile Merchandising Conference to be Held in Keqiao, Zhejiang Province on November 15th
On November 3rd, the Deputy Secretary General of Zhejiang Provincial Government announced at the press conference that 2022 New Silk Road Story Exchange·Keqiao Forum and the 5th World Textile Merchandising Conference would be held in Keqiao District, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province from November 15th to 20th. Keqiao District is...
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of the pooled members of Selective Insurance Group (Selective). Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of the ultimate parent, Selective Insurance Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: SIGI]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are headquartered in Branchville, NJ. (Please see below for a detailed listing of companies and ratings.)
Woonsocket Call
People in Liangshan, Sichuan Celebrated the 70th Anniversary of Liangshan Prefecture by Singing and Dancing
On November 5th, the celebration meeting of the 70th anniversary of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in Sichuan Province and the theme performance were held in Xichang City. At the celebration site, guests from all over the country, people of all ethnic groups from 17 counties (cities) in Liangshan, representatives from all walks of life and representatives of helping cadres gathered together to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, singing about the beauty of Liangshan and praising the great times.
After decades putting the brakes on global action, does Australia deserve to host UN climate talks with Pacific nations?
As the COP27 climate talks got underway in Egypt this week, climate and energy minister Chris Bowen announced Australia would bid to co-host the annual United Nations climate summit with Pacific island nations in 2026. Playing host to the world’s climate negotiations could be a very big deal. It would be the largest diplomatic event Australia has ever held and would have major implications for both climate policy and our international relations. A successful summit would signal Australia’s shift from fossil fuel heavyweight to renewables superpower and herald a new era of regional cooperation with the Pacific. However, these outcomes cannot be...
Comments / 0