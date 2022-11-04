MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, the New Orleans Saints announced they have signed former Alabama and ULM running back, Derrick Gore, to the squad. Gore went undrafted in 2019 but went on to be part of the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Redskins’ practice squad before signing with the Kansas City […]

MONROE, LA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO