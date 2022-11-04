Read full article on original website
Boys Soccer: Group 1 semifinals preview
Girls volleyball: North Hunterdon tops Millburn to claim North 2, Section 3 title
Senior Emma Murry finished with seven kills and five digs while senior Colleen Russell had seven kills, two blocks and three digs as top-seeded North Hunterdon beat 11th-seeded Millburn in straight sets to capture the North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 title in Annandale. Senior Brooke Logar had two kills,...
South, Group 2 final preview: Will Raritan’s ground game deny Rumson-FH 7th title?
At one point in time not too long ago, sectional public school championships were the culmination of a long season of New Jersey high school football. But now there will be two more games – state semifinals and finals in all five groups after this weekend. So this week’s sectional championships are a step along the way – but a very important step.
Girls Soccer: Cherry Hill West over Middletown South - NJSIAA Group 3 - Semifinal
Ava Hawk converted a pass from Reilly McGlinn as third-seeded Cherry Hill West won, 1-0, over second-seeded Middletown South in the semifinal of the NJSIAA Group 3 state playoffs in Middletown. Cherry Hill West (13-7-3) will face the winner of top-seeded Ramapo, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, and fourth-seeded...
Girls volleyball: Tenafly tops Paramus to win North 1, Group 3 title
Senior Anna Taufield came up with 16 digs, senior Meghan Koehler finished with 32 assists and senior Rylie Theuerfauf had 16 kills and 11 digs as top-seeded Tenafly beat second-seeded Paramus in straight sets, 25-11, 25-23 to claim the North Jersey Section 1, Group 3 title in Tenafly. Senior Sofia...
No. 20 Rutgers Prep repeats as South, Non-Public B champs - Girls Soccer
Rutgers Prep - soccer school. That’s one of the parting messages that Melina Rebimbas wants to leave her classmates with. The raw emotion came that pouring out of her was a byproduct of everything that she has given into the soccer program and what’s it given back to her.
North 2, Group 2 final preview: Can Newton upend No. 15 Caldwell’s lengthy win streak?
Girls volleyball: Williamstown repeats as SG4 champs in public match of the year
NOTE: This story will be updated with quotes and photos later. The 2022 Williamstown Braves have their own story. The 37-0 team from 2021 is already written in the history books, which made it time for Williamstown to etch a new chapter into their consistent glory.
HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets
What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
Girls volleyball: Gov. Livingston tops Wall in two-set battle to claim CJG2 title
Whenever a team falls just short of reaching a championship, the message next season is almost always about getting back to that spot, and earning redemption. It doesn’t always work out that way, but there are few things in sports as sweet as actually pulling it off. In front...
Girls volleyball: Pinelands downs Mainland for South Jersey Group 3 title
Sophomore Olivia Shertenlieb had 33 assists, senior Eva Pollak tallied 26 digs and five aces and senior Olivia Benson recorded 13 kills and 10 digs as top-seeded Pinelands won 23-25, 25-21, 25-12 over second-seeded Mainland in the final of the South Jersey Group 3 Tournament in Tuckerton. Sophomore Madison Houseworth...
Field Hockey SJ, Non-Public semis recaps: St. Joseph (Hamm.), No. 1 Camden Cath. advance
St. Rose is 15-3-1. No. 1 Camden Catholic 11, Our Lady Mercy 1. Top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Camden Catholic notched an 11-1 win over fourth-seeded Our Lady of Mercy in Cherry Hill. Camden Catholic (19-1) will next take on second-seeded St. Joseph (Hamm.) in the final. Tori Ravoni scored for...
We are the champions: Meet N.J.’s 16 public boys soccer sectional champs
While a state title is every team’s ultimate dream, being crowned a sectional champion is a major step in that direction. On Saturday, 16 public schools teams were crowned as sectional champion in boys soccer in New Jersey, earning a berth in the state semifinals for their respective group. The non-public sectional finals will be contested alongside the public state semifinals on Wednesday.
Girls Volleyball: North 1, Group 1 title goes back to No. 4 Bogota, which tops Cresskill
Back in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 final of the NJSIAA girls volleyball championships, Bogota wasted no time getting back into familiar territory with a familiar face in tow. With head coach Brad DiRupo back after a one-year medical leave, the bracket’s top seed and No. 4 team...
