ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

An Idaho ballot measure would give legislators more power. Here’s the choice before voters

By Ryan Suppe
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVltz_0iyzss4800

Voters on Tuesday will decide whether the Idaho Legislature should be able to call itself into a special session.

A constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 general election ballot would give legislators the power to return to the Idaho Capitol, without the governor’s approval. Currently, state lawmakers hold an annual regular session starting in January. Only the governor has the power to make lawmakers meet again after they adjourn for the year.

Republican lawmakers started working on the proposal for the amendment in 2020, when the Legislature largely was powerless in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. They wanted a say in public health measures, such as mask requirements and business closures, and in appropriating federal coronavirus relief funds — outside of their regular, part-time legislative session.

The proposed constitutional amendment needs approval by a simple majority of voters. If given the green light Tuesday, lawmakers will be able to convene on their own, if at least three in five members of both the House and Senate agree to meet for a special session.

“Give us a fighting chance, as a Legislature, to do the things that we need to do … particularly when it comes to appropriating funds and dealing with extreme, long-term emergencies,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said during a 2021 debate, before lawmakers approved the resolution putting the question to voters.

Critics worry the amendment could lead to the Legislature becoming full-time. Currently, it meets a few months each year.

Former Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter wrote in a recent column that the amendment would set the stage for “a full-time Legislature like California and other left-leaning states.”

“Simply put, more legislative activity equals more government meddling and more regulations,” Otter, a Republican, wrote. “Less legislative activity equals less government and fewer regulations. It is just common sense.”

Business lobby, Idaho GOP tussle over amendment

The state’s most powerful business lobby, the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI), opposes the proposed change to the separation of powers that’s been in place for over 130 years. The group’s president, Alex LaBeau, said his clients “don’t like the idea of a full-time Legislature that is expensive for the taxpayers.”

“We don’t need the Legislature, essentially the board of directors, involved in the executive day-to-day decision-making in a regulatory environment,” LaBeau told the Idaho Statesman by phone.

Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon argued that Idaho’s system should be more like that of Congress, which can call itself into special sessions.

“In Great Britain, the king could control when Parliament could meet and when it could be dissolved,” Moon said in a news release. “Our Founding Fathers knew British history, and they knew that no king or executive should be able to choose when the people’s representatives could meet.”

The constitutional amendment “corrects Idaho’s historic error and puts the legislative and executive powers on equal footing,” Moon said in the release, before criticizing IACI for failing to understand “constitutional nuance.”

LaBeau said Idaho already has a good balance of power. The executive branch implements and enforces laws set up by the Legislature, and lawmakers review the executive branch’s rules, LaBeau said.

“That’s how our constitution is set up, and it works very well,” he said. “And we don’t need to upset the apple cart.”

The amendment stipulates that lawmakers must specify the subjects they’ll address in a special session and only consider those issues when they meet.

House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said he advocated for a higher threshold than 60% to call a special session. If lawmakers want to convene outside a call by the governor, it’s probably because they’re at “cross-purposes” with the governor and will need two-thirds to override an executive veto, anyway, Bedke said during a debate last month . He’s running for lieutenant governor .

“Otherwise you’re just going to go in and, arguably, grandstand,” Bedke said.

The 11-term lawmaker voted in favor of proposing the amendment in 2021, and has since rebuked claims that it’s a power-grab by the Legislature. But Bedke hedged his support during last month’s debate .

“I think all Idahoans should decide whether or not we’re going to amend our constitution,” he said. “That’s why I supported it.”

In a Friday call with the Statesman, Bedke declined to share how he’ll vote on the ballot question and said he’d prefer to remain “demure.”

Should education spending, tax cuts continue?

Also on the general election ballot is an advisory question that asks voters whether they support the intent of legislation lawmakers passed during a special session in September.

Lawmakers approved Gov. Brad Little’s proposal to direct an extra $410 million in sales tax revenue to education programs and public schools. The bill also created a flat income tax of 5.8% and issued $500 million in income tax rebates.

The tax code changes superseded a citizen-led ballot initiative that would have created a new income tax bracket for wealthy Idahoans and corporations to generate hundreds of millions for public schools. That initiative was withdrawn following the special session.

The results of the advisory question will guide the Legislature on whether it’ll continue ongoing elements of the bill, including the new flat tax rate and education spending . But the question is non-binding. If most voters oppose the bill, the Legislature won’t be required to change it.

Comments / 4

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Governor's race: Election results

IDAHO, USA — Election results will update when the polls close, 9 p.m. Mountain Time. Five candidates are vying to become Governor of Idaho -- Brad Little (R), Stephen Heidt (D), Paul Sand (LIB), Chantyrose Davidson (CST) and Ammon Bundy (IND). Brad Little - Republican. Brad Little, a rancher...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho General Election Live Updates

It's Election Day in Idaho. Here's some information you may need before you head out to cast your ballot. Canyon County residents: View your sample ballot & find your polling location. You can register to vote at the polls. Bring a valid photo identification and proof of residency. Voters across...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Issues on the Idaho ballot this election day

Election Day is here. These are the issues that voters in Idaho are considering today:. - Debbie Chritchfield (R) - Melissa Wintrow (D/Inc.) - Matthew Clifford (R / Inc.) Voters will also vote in favor or against Senate Joint Resolution 102. The resolution would amend the Idaho constitution and allow the president pro tempore of the state Senate and the speaker of the state House to have the Idaho State Legislature hold a special session with a written request from 60% of the members of each chamber.
IDAHO STATE
uiargonaut.com

Our View: Bundy’s actions make for a dangerous governor

Let’s look at the views and past events of Ammon Bundy. The elections are here, and questionable candidates are on the ballot as per usual. Ammon Bundy is a candidate running for the position of governor in Idaho. During the primaries he ran as a Republican candidate but lost to incumbent Brad Little. Following the primaries, Bundy decided to run as an independent This means his name was still on the ballot, but he didn’t have access to the resources of the Republican party.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Unheard Audio Exposes Dramatic Rift in Idaho’s Republican Party

Last week was a big week for every Idaho candidate running for office. Voters have had the privilege of finding out where their candidates stand through direct mail, commercials, and now through texts on phones. One interaction that the Idaho media overlooked was the dueling press releases between current Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon and former Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Braces For Bundy Republican Political Tsunami

After logging thousands of miles on Idaho highways, meeting Idahoans at hundreds of town hall meetings, and endless media interviews, Idahoans will decide who will be the state's next governor Tuesday. Does anyone know who is the Democrat running for governor in Idaho? In years past, Democrats would feel a...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Previewing the 2022 Idaho General Election

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters across Idaho will head to the polls in the mid-term general election to decide who they want to represent them in key federal, state and local offices. Polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Many Idahoans have...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Idaho Gubernatorial candidate fined for "Don't Vote" signs

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy has been fined for signs reading "don't vote" recently placed across the state. The black and white signs have a QR code that takes you to a webpage saying not to vote if you're not informed, calling you a "lousy citizen" or even "the most dangerous person in a democracy."
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Idaho ranks No. 1 in five ag commodities

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho ranked No. 1 in the nation in five different ag commodity categories last year: potatoes, barley, alfalfa hay, peppermint oil and food trout, according to the Idaho Farm Bureau. The state also ranked No. 2 in the United States in 2021 in sugar beets and...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Governors Poll: Who Wins Brad Little or Ammon Bundy?

We are days away from a pivotal election in our state's history. Idahoans will decide who will lead the state for the next four years. Will the state continue to be led by Republican Brad Little? Or will the independent conservative candidate Ammon Bundy shock the Idaho political establishment? There are a few other candidates on the ballot, but the race essentially comes down to Governor Little and Mr. Bundy.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
243
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy