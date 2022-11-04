Read full article on original website
Related
invezz.com
U.S. added more than expected jobs in October: ‘this is a great time to invest’
Nonfarm payrolls went up by 261,000 in October versus 205,000 expected. Billionaire investor Ron Baron says if he had more to invest, he'd invest it. The benchmark S&P 500 index is currently down over 20% for the year. S&P 500 ended in the green on Friday even after the U.S....
invezz.com
2 reasons why the JPY weakness is not over
Demand from Japan for non-Japanese bonds has fallen significantly, but the Bank of Japan keeps easing. USD/JPY consolidates in a 4th wave that should take a few more months. While the trading year is not over yet, one can say that the biggest moves in the currency market in 2022 belonged to the JPY pairs. In particular, the USD/JPY exploded higher this year, triggering multiple stops and rallying until the Bank of Japan intervened.
invezz.com
Should you buy or sell the US dollar after the biggest reversal day since 2009?
US dollar posted last Friday the biggest reversal day since 2009. JPY crosses are favored to extend their rally into the end of the year trading. Last week ended with a massive move in the US dollar currency pairs. The dollar’s strength persisted in 2022, but Friday was a massive reversal day – the biggest since 2009.
invezz.com
Little-known Harmonic stock has returned strongly this year. Here is the next level to buy it
Harmonic stock has been bullish for the last 4 months. The stock has been buoyed by increasing demand of its cloud solutions. The stock could slide further to welcome a buy at a lower zone. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) may be one of the most overlooked stocks in the last two...
Wall Street drifts lower as election results keep coming in
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday as results continued to come in for midterm elections and it was still too early to tell whether Republicans will win control of one or both houses of Congress. The S&P 500 slipped 0.8%...
invezz.com
Pro explains how to position your portfolio for midterm elections
Amanda Agati says midterm elections could be a positive for markets. She still recommends that investors stick to a defensive portfolio. The benchmark S&P 500 index is up more than 1.0% this morning. S&P 500 is still lingering about 20% down versus the start of the year but the midterm...
invezz.com
Is Carvana stock down 97% year-to-date a value trap?
Carvana is struggling with both macro and company-specific issues. Morgan Stanley analyst says CVNA could be worth 10 cents only. Carvana stock is now down more than 95% versus the start of 2022. Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) has pretty much been in a free fall this year, now down more...
invezz.com
EUR/USD price prediction as the euro regains parity with the dollar
EUR/USD regains parity as the US dollar losses ground accross the FX dashboard. Elliott Waves suggests more upside as a running correction formed after the initial a-b-c 1.04 area is the first line of resistance with more stops to be triggered above. The EUR/USD exchange rate recovered the lost ground...
invezz.com
Is it safe to buy gold after a record seven straight down months?
Gold price might have formed a triple bottom pattern but only a move above $1,720 would confirm it. The recent US dollar weakness helps the gold price's bullish case. At the end of October, gold posted a record seven straight down months. The decline is unusual considering the high inflation worldwide and gold’s role as a hedge against the rise in the prices of goods and services.
invezz.com
FTX stablecoin withdrawals surge amid liquidation claims
On-chain data by CryptoQuant founder Ki Young Ju shows FTX’s stablecoin reserve has dropped to one-year low. $451 million worth of stablecoins have been withdrawn from FTX in the past seven days. Changpeng Zhao has claimed Binance plans to liquidate large amounts of FTX’s stablecoins. FTX crypto exchange...
invezz.com
USD/CHF forms double-top after hawkish SNB statement
The USD/CHF pair has been in a strong bearish trend. Thomas Jordan said that the SNB will continue hiking rates. The pair will likely continue falling as it forms a double-top pattern. The USD/CHF price slipped to the lowest point since October 27th as investors reacted to the hawkish statement...
invezz.com
FTT dumps 30% in an hour amid violent reaction to FTX news
FTX (FTT/USD) token price has dropped more than 30% in one hour and nearly 60% in the past 24 hours, falling from around $22 on Monday to under $10 on Tuesday afternoon. At the time of writing, FTT/USD was trading around $8.97 – it traded above $22 on Monday and its 7-day high as of 13:30 ET on Tuesday is $26.14 according to data from CoinGecko.
invezz.com
VIDEO: Investing in DeFi | Tim Frost, CEO of Yield App and Jon Deane, CEO of Trovio
DeFi environment has changed drastically with Fed hiking interest rates and crypto prices falling. It’s been a turbulent year in the cryptocurrency markets. But decentralised finance marches on. Today on the Invezz podcast, we interview Tim Frost, CEO of Yield App (YLD), and Jon Deane, CEO of Trovio. Are...
invezz.com
Bybit: crypto must ‘step up’ transparency efforts in FTX aftermath
The crypto exchange’s spotlight comes amid market concerns sparked by FTX’s problems. Bybit CEO Ben Zhou says entire sector has a ‘duty and obligation to do right’. Bybit, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, wants to see more transparency across the crypto market as the industry once again looks to emerge from another staggering episode of confidence-supping ‘opaqueness’.
invezz.com
One restaurant stock that ‘stands out’ despite fears of recession
Deutsche Bank upgrades Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc to "buy". Analyst Brian Mullan says the risk-reward in "PLAY" is compelling. Dave & Buster stock is current down about 25% versus its YTD high. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) has recovered about 20% since late September but a Deutsche...
invezz.com
Covalent Onboards L2 Blockchain Data as Boba Network Scales
New York, United States, 8th November, 2022, Chainwire. Coinbase Ventures and Binance Labs backed Covalent, a Web3 data provider and Unified API Key creator, announced today a significant milestone with blockchain Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution Boba Network: Covalent will serve as the first data provider to offer full data visibility into all four of Boba’s L2 mainnet and testnet chains across Avalanche, Ethereum, Moonbeam, and BNB chain. This partnership comes at a time when L2 activities within the larger Web3 ecosystem continue to accelerate. A recent report by Covalent tracked a 15 percent rise in the number of API calls from the L2 chains it has indexed.
Comments / 0