Lansing, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Halo burger creates the ultimate Midwest sandwich

Flint-based Halo Burger has teamed up with social media influencer Taylor Dustin, known as the Wandering Michigander, to create "the ultimate Midwest sandwich. It features Wisconsin cheese curds, cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles and ranch on top of a 100% fresh quarter-pound patty. Called the Wandering Michigander Burger, it’s available now through year-end at all Halo Burger restaurants. Dustin travels the state and posts on social media about her travels. ...
FLINT, MI
visitdetroit.com

Best Restaurants near Suburban Collection

The Suburban Collection Showplace is a vast 460,000-square-foot exposition center in the outer suburbs of Detroit. It attracts people from around the world for its conferences and exposition halls. Many of these events are catered, and there is even dining on-site at the Fireside Grill Patio, known for its convenience and delicious wings, but what if you wanted something different? What is nearby the collection that can offer a unique flavor and where are you getting Detroit Style pizza before you leave?
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023

Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
LANSING, MI
wincountry.com

Downtown Battle Creek to host Winter Wanderland event December 2-3

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Downtown Battle Creek will ring in this year’s holiday season with the first-ever Winter Wanderland event, Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3. City officials say Winter Wanderland is a collection of holiday-themed events happening in and around Downtown Battle Creek. The...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
100.5 The River

How Much Is Bronner's Light Bill?

Every night from dusk to dawn, around 100,000 lights shine on the outside of the Bronner's property. Their drive is only about 1/2 mile, in length. That's a LOT of lights. Then, consider the inside of the store -- they display or sorts of lights -- municipal (the big stuff that hangs on street poles and the sides of buildings) and hundreds of decorated trees, window decorations, lighted figures + heating & cooling the building. Bronner's average electric bill is $1,250 per day. That's around $37,500 per month and approximately $450,000 per year. (We thought our bills were high, right?)
FRANKENMUTH, MI
The Flint Journal

What are the luckiest Powerball numbers of 2022?

LANSING, MI -- With a world record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs on Monday, Nov. 7, lottery players are searching for any advantage that might help them zero in on the lucky numbers that could change their life. As the odds of winning the Powerball sit at approximately...
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing

At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Mid-Michigan Teen Brayden Lape Makes It to “The Voice” Live Shows

A Jackson County teenager has advanced another important step further in his quest to win the current season of NBC's hit singing competition "The Voice". 16-year-old Brayden Lape of Grass Lake emerged victorious in a 3-way knockout battle among fellow contestants Austin Montgomery and Eva Ullman. Brayden chose to cover country singer Brett Young's #1 hit from 2018, "Mercy", and it served him well. His coach, Blake Shelton, chose Brayden as the one to advance to the show's live rounds, which are scheduled to begin next week on NBC.
GRASS LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan.

