Maine State

The Maine Monitor

The Week in Maine Politics: Nov. 6, 2022

Today, we continue a periodic compilation of reporting on the state’s politics leading up to Tuesday’s elections. In the final full week of the campaign for governor, Caitlin Andrews of The Maine Monitor summed up the closing arguments of major party candidates Janet Mills and Paul LePage. A...
What Is The Longest River In Massachusetts?

There is an awesome documentary on Netflix called "Earthstorm" which delves into natural disasters and its connection to climate change. I only bring this up because the episode on hurricanes mentions Hurricane Katrina's (2005) power and how it actually temporarily reversed the flow of the Mississippi River. Holy moly. When...
Is It Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Massachusetts?

A lot of topics this week seem to be related to laws and regulations. Because honestly, these are very good questions. I personally have never had to pull over on the side of the road to take a snooze only because I'm usually drinking large amounts of coffee when I'm driving. Plus, if you're traveling, lodging around here can be pretty expensive.
Major Offshore Wind Project No Longer Viable

FALL RIVER — A major offshore wind project in the Massachusetts pipeline "is no longer viable and would not be able to move forward" under the terms of contracts filed in May and now both developers behind the state's next two offshore wind projects are asking state regulators to pause review of the contracts for one month amid price increases, supply shortages and interest rate hikes.
Maine group recommends phone numbers be collected to prevent more recordings of attorneys

Phones within the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. Photo by Fred J. Field. A study group on Tuesday finalized recommendations aimed at preventing Maine jails and prisons from recording attorney-client phone calls, but fell short of defining how to enforce its proposed changes or penalize facilities that record and share confidential calls in the future.
Too many cases. Too few lawyers. Maine courts stretch to find available defense attorneys

Multiple courts don't have access to a local attorney who is qualified and available to work on some complex cases, records show. Photo by Samantha Hogan. The crisis in Maine’s legal defense system for the poor is worsening, with jailed defendants waiting as long as six weeks to be assigned an attorney and some parents of children who have been removed from home lacking a lawyer days before scheduled hearings, emails obtained by The Maine Monitor show.
New faces showing up Down East

A surge of newcomers and an expanding housing market is injecting new life into Washington County. Eighteen businesses opened in Calais amid the pandemic. Photo by Andrea Walton. Hope and Despair, the tiny twin islands perched near the mouth of Little Kennebec Bay, could serve as an allegory for Washington...
The Maine Monitor earns 54 Maine Press Association awards

Samantha Hogan, Rose Lundy and Roger McCord were among the Monitor's 18 contributors that received accolades from the Maine Press Association. Photo by Kathryn Dahl. Members of The Maine Monitor newsroom collectively received 54 accolades, a newsroom record, from the Maine Press Association during the association’s annual fall conference Oct. 22 in Bar Harbor.
