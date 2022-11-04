Read full article on original website
The Week in Maine Politics: Nov. 6, 2022
Today, we continue a periodic compilation of reporting on the state’s politics leading up to Tuesday’s elections. In the final full week of the campaign for governor, Caitlin Andrews of The Maine Monitor summed up the closing arguments of major party candidates Janet Mills and Paul LePage. A...
Column: As November 8 approaches, we must prepare to vote conscientiously
The inalienable right extended to all U.S. citizens to vote on critical issues related to their economic, political, and social life, and also help decide who will lead them, is the most beautiful thing about the U.S. democracy. The power entrusted in citizens is something that millions of people around the world living under dictatorial regimes will never experience.
What you need to know about new wind and transmission line proposals for Northern Maine
Mars Hill Wind, south of Presque Isle, is one of only a handful of large renewable energy projects in Northern Maine, where the cost of exporting power is high. Photo courtesy Reed & Reed. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor,...
Major Offshore Wind Project No Longer Viable
FALL RIVER — A major offshore wind project in the Massachusetts pipeline "is no longer viable and would not be able to move forward" under the terms of contracts filed in May and now both developers behind the state's next two offshore wind projects are asking state regulators to pause review of the contracts for one month amid price increases, supply shortages and interest rate hikes.
Maine group recommends phone numbers be collected to prevent more recordings of attorneys
Phones within the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. Photo by Fred J. Field. A study group on Tuesday finalized recommendations aimed at preventing Maine jails and prisons from recording attorney-client phone calls, but fell short of defining how to enforce its proposed changes or penalize facilities that record and share confidential calls in the future.
Too many cases. Too few lawyers. Maine courts stretch to find available defense attorneys
Multiple courts don't have access to a local attorney who is qualified and available to work on some complex cases, records show. Photo by Samantha Hogan. The crisis in Maine’s legal defense system for the poor is worsening, with jailed defendants waiting as long as six weeks to be assigned an attorney and some parents of children who have been removed from home lacking a lawyer days before scheduled hearings, emails obtained by The Maine Monitor show.
Commercial building owners are about to get a new tool to fight climate change in Maine
Once the regulatory framework is in place, municipalities will need to opt into the program by passing a municipal ordinance authorizing participation. Some cities such as Portland and South Portland are already signaling interest. Photo by Emma Sampson. Maine is finalizing rules for a program that will soon let commercial...
New faces showing up Down East
A surge of newcomers and an expanding housing market is injecting new life into Washington County. Eighteen businesses opened in Calais amid the pandemic. Photo by Andrea Walton. Hope and Despair, the tiny twin islands perched near the mouth of Little Kennebec Bay, could serve as an allegory for Washington...
A historical look at climate change’s impact on Maine’s temperatures
With summer behind us and the official start to winter around the corner, The Maine Monitor is taking a historical look at just how unpredictable Maine’s winters and summers can be, and how climate change is having an impact on the coastal state. First, we begin with a historical...
Start-up company hopes Maine will help it change the way independents campaign
Representatives from Good Party have tabled at Maine campuses including the University of Southern Maine to make students aware of the brand and that there are options beyond the two major political parties. Courtesy photo. Despite Maine’s view of itself as an independent state, few unenrolled candidates actually win elections....
Gubernatorial candidates Janet Mills and Paul LePage chart different paths for Maine public defense
Photos by Gregory Rec and Derek Davis of the Portland Press Herald. Composite by The Maine Monitor. The next governor will have a significant role in shaping criminal defense in Maine as lawmakers contemplate whether to keep the state’s unique system or fall in line with the rest of the country and employ public defenders.
The Maine Monitor earns 54 Maine Press Association awards
Samantha Hogan, Rose Lundy and Roger McCord were among the Monitor's 18 contributors that received accolades from the Maine Press Association. Photo by Kathryn Dahl. Members of The Maine Monitor newsroom collectively received 54 accolades, a newsroom record, from the Maine Press Association during the association’s annual fall conference Oct. 22 in Bar Harbor.
A Spreading Problem: How PFAS got into soils and food systems
Decades of spreading sludge and sludge-based compost onto Maine farms, forests, gardens carried PFAS into many soils and groundwater systems, creating uncertainty about what sites are contaminated. Illustration by Bennet Geis. “Other states in general have problems we don’t have. We are blessed with a lot of land and a...
PFAS to Go: Many takeout containers and wrappers risk contaminating foods
To reduce risks of PFAS chemicals migrating from takeout containers into food, Maine passed a law in 2019 to foster safer alternatives. Nine types of PFAS-free packaging options exist, but Maine still has not begun rule-making to implement the law. Photo by FabrikaCr/iStock. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can find...
Maine Monitor’s Rose Lundy selected for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network
The Maine Monitor and health reporter Rose Lundy are among five new partner newsrooms and journalists selected to join the Local Reporting Network of ProPublica, a nationally acclaimed nonprofit organization that “produces investigative journalism with moral force.”. ProPublica launched the Local Reporting Network at the beginning of 2018 to...
