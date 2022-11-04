Read full article on original website
Rockford man charged with setting fire to Winnebago County Courthouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Larry Lee Wilkins, 25, has been arrested and charged with arson at the Winnebago County Courthouse on Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters first responded to the complex at 403 Elm Street at 10:44 p.m. Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the flames started in a storage room […]
Fire causes Winnebago Co. Courthouse to close
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire Saturday at the Winnebago County Courthouse put a halt to operations for the time being. The Winnebago County Courthouse, located at 400 West State St. in Rockford, will remain closed Tuesday. Details about the fire have not been disclosed, but in-person court appearances are...
Rockford man dies in fatal crash with semi on S. Pierpont
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 35-year-old Christopher Vann as the victim of a crash at S. Pierpont Avenue and Estelle Drive on Tuesday morning. According to police, the incident happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Pierpont. The coroner’s office said Vann crashed head-on into a semi […]
Armed Rockford man arrested after argument, car crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Lawerance Sanders, 30, and charged him with possession of a defaced firearm after he fled from police and crashed into a parked car. According to police, officers were initially called to the 300 block of North Church Street to investigate a report of an armed person who […]
Fatal Rock County car crash leaves three people dead, three hurt
Three people are dead and three others are recovering from injuries following a car crash in Rock County Saturday night. Fatal Rock County car crash leaves three people dead, …. Three people are dead and three others are recovering from injuries following a car crash in Rock County Saturday night.
