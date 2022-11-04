Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s wife Samantha runs New York City Marathon: How did she do?
On the first day of Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s free agency, the star right fielder was waiting at the finish line for his wife, Samantha Bracksieck Judge, who ran in the 2022 New York City Marathon on Sunday. Judge, along with Yankees outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, presented her with...
thecomeback.com
Arrested Astros fan gets brutally honest about attacking senator
The Houston Astros rallied from a 2-1 World Series deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies last week. It was the second Astros’ championship in six years and their first championship since the controversial 2017 title. That would normally be something to celebrate for Astros fans. However, one fan couldn’t...
Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
Yankees prospect named International League Pitcher of the year; Mets infielder named IL All-Star
Good news for the New York farm systems. Minor League Baseball announced its 2022 International League honors on Monday and Yankees’ Greg Weissert was named as both the league’s Pitcher of the Year as well as the top relief pitcher. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Odell Beckham Jr. names 4 potential free-agent landing spots: 2 NFC East teams in the mix
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. talked to Complex Sports about his impending plans as he returns from that torn ACL. In a video clip posted Sunday on Twitter, Beckham Jr. named names. Per NESN:. “Whether it’s Buffalo, whether it’s Green Bay calling, Cowboys, reunion with the Giants, I want...
Ex-Yankees star defends Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone amid postseason failures
The more things change, the more they stay the same. New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said last week manager Aaron Boone will return for 2023. All signs also point to general manager Brian Cashman returning as well. And this doesn’t exactly appease the fans who are disgruntled following the Yankees’ four-game sweep by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
Ex-Yankees Don Mattingly, Roger Clemens get another crack at Hall of Fame | Mets’ Keith Hernandez snubbed
If at first you don’t succeed ... The National Baseball Hall of Fame has announced the candidates on the Hall of Fame’s Contemporary Baseball Era player ballot for the Class of 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Don Mattingly,...
Pair of Mets opt out of contracts | Red Sox’s makes Xander Bogaerts free agency decision
The Hot Stove is heating up. The MLBPA announced Monday nine more players have decided to opt out of their contracts and become free agents:. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The headliner here is Bogaerts, who had three years and $60 million remaining on his deal and...
Mets could have inside track on trading for Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, MLB insider says
Well, it turns out the Mets very own general manager actually has experience in signing the slugging ace. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Greg Joyce reports that Billy Eppler played a “key role” in recruiting Ohtani as the then-general manager of the Angels.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
Red Sox decline option on ex-Yankees pitcher
James Paxton has one foot out the door. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports the Boston Red Sox are declining their two-year, $26 million option on the left-hander. Now Paxton has to decide if he wants to opt in for 2023 on a one-year, $4 million deal. But that seems unlikely. Per Speier:
Yankees decide if they’ll make qualifying offer to Anthony Rizzo, report says
The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo are following MLB’s free agency playbook step by step. On Monday, ESPN reported the 33-year-old first baseman was opting out of his contract so he can test the open market. Rizzo had until five days after the World Series to make up his mind.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge named AL MVP finalist
The BBWAA awards finalists have been revealed. And Yankees’ Aaron Judge is a finalist for the American League MVP award. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He will be going up against Los Angeles Angels slugging ace Shohei Ohtani, and Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez. The 30-year-old...
Former Yankees trade target is back on the market, report says
Here’s an interesting Hot Stove tidbit. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that the “Biggest name (heard) available in trade so far is Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez. Fish need hitters! Came close to dealing him to Yankees at deadline in a Gleyber Torres deal.”. BUY MLB...
Ex-Yankees star predicts ‘monster’ deal but sets the ceiling for Aaron Judge
The World Series is over and MLB free agency is here, with all eyes on New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The 30-year-old slugger rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before Opening Day, then went out and had a walk season for the ages, setting a new American League record with 62 home runs and contending for the Triple Crown.
MLB insider names 3 possible replacements for Mets’ Brandon Nimmo
The Mets may need to prepare to say goodbye to Brandon Nimmo. The outfielder is now a free agent and starting Thursday, he will have the opportunity to talk to other teams. The 29-year-old may be done with New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. If that’s...
Mets may have limit for re-signing Jacob deGrom, MLB insider says
The New York Mets and Jacob deGrom have begun to talk. The ace opted out of his contract on Monday and will be free to negotiate with other teams starting Thursday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This is the time for the Mets to get out ahead...
MLB insider: NL East rival is 1 of Mets’ biggest threats to re-signing Jacob deGrom
The ace opted out of his contract on Monday and will be free to negotiate with other teams starting Thursday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And it looks like those teams will be down south. Here’s what SNY’s Andy Martino says about deGrom potentially going down to...
Yankees have 3 prospects at Double-A Somerset named Eastern League All-Stars
The New York Yankees organization is proving to have depth of talent. On Tuesday, MiLB announced the 2022 All-Stars and award winners, and three Somerset Patriots have been named 2022 Eastern League All-Stars: outfielder Elijah Dunham, right-hander Carson Coleman and infielder Andres Chaparro. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Chiefs’ Andy Reid impressed by Giants draft bust Kadarius Toney despite limited role in debut
Kadarius Toney got his first shot with his new team. The New York Giants traded the wide receiver to the Kansas City Chiefs couple weeks ago in exchange for a pair of draft picks. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And on Sunday, he made his debut in...
NJ.com
NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0