Arrested Astros fan gets brutally honest about attacking senator

The Houston Astros rallied from a 2-1 World Series deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies last week. It was the second Astros’ championship in six years and their first championship since the controversial 2017 title. That would normally be something to celebrate for Astros fans. However, one fan couldn’t...
Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
Ex-Yankees star defends Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone amid postseason failures

The more things change, the more they stay the same. New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said last week manager Aaron Boone will return for 2023. All signs also point to general manager Brian Cashman returning as well. And this doesn’t exactly appease the fans who are disgruntled following the Yankees’ four-game sweep by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
Red Sox decline option on ex-Yankees pitcher

James Paxton has one foot out the door. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports the Boston Red Sox are declining their two-year, $26 million option on the left-hander. Now Paxton has to decide if he wants to opt in for 2023 on a one-year, $4 million deal. But that seems unlikely. Per Speier:
Yankees’ Aaron Judge named AL MVP finalist

The BBWAA awards finalists have been revealed. And Yankees’ Aaron Judge is a finalist for the American League MVP award. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He will be going up against Los Angeles Angels slugging ace Shohei Ohtani, and Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez. The 30-year-old...
Yankees have 3 prospects at Double-A Somerset named Eastern League All-Stars

The New York Yankees organization is proving to have depth of talent. On Tuesday, MiLB announced the 2022 All-Stars and award winners, and three Somerset Patriots have been named 2022 Eastern League All-Stars: outfielder Elijah Dunham, right-hander Carson Coleman and infielder Andres Chaparro. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
