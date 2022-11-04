ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

disneydining.com

Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests

An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
disneydining.com

Resellers Seen Walking Out of Disney Theme Park With WAGONS Full of Merchandise

Ahhh, another day, another group of resellers ruining a merchandise release for everyone else. Resellers have truly become the bane of Guests’ existence as they descend on the Disney Parks when new merchandise is released, buy as much of it as they can, and then resell it on sites like eBay for double or triple the price — sometimes more.
disneyfoodblog.com

The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023

Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
Collider

Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66

On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
disneydining.com

The Disney World Ride No One Talks About

You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
disneydining.com

Popular Universal Attraction Set to Be Demolished Next Year

Universal Studios Hollywood is one of the smaller theme parks, but is packed with loads of fun for the entire family. Guests can ride on flying benches on Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, or they can become a minion on Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem. For thrill-seekers, Guests can head to the lower lot and fight Megatron on Transformers: The Ride 3D, see terrifying dinosaurs on Jurassic World: The Ride, or find themselves surrounded by mummies on the indoor roller coaster, Revenge of the Mummy.
The Hollywood Reporter

Eric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: “I’m One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood”

Eric Roberts doesn’t hold the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor. That honor goes to the Indian star Brahmanandam, currently with more than 1,170 titles to his name. But Roberts is quickly catching up. According to his (endlessly updating) IMDb page, he’s appeared in some 700 films and TV shows, making him the actor with the most screen credits in Hollywood working today. Last year alone, he starred in 33 films and there are currently 66 in various stages of production. Not that Roberts is counting (or even has the time to). Almost four and...

