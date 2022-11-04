Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
One Disney World Attraction Had a 6-HOUR WAIT Over the Weekend, and It’s Not Even a New Ride
For Guests at Walt Disney World, it’s not uncommon to wait in line for an attraction much longer than desired, especially for Guests who opt out of the Genie+ and Lightning Lane add-ons. But one attraction at Disney World had ridiculously long wait times, and the ride itself has been around for a few years now.
disneydining.com
Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests
An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
disneydining.com
Resellers Seen Walking Out of Disney Theme Park With WAGONS Full of Merchandise
Ahhh, another day, another group of resellers ruining a merchandise release for everyone else. Resellers have truly become the bane of Guests’ existence as they descend on the Disney Parks when new merchandise is released, buy as much of it as they can, and then resell it on sites like eBay for double or triple the price — sometimes more.
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
Adult performer breaks back jumping into foam pit at San Diego streamer convention
A prominent Twitch streamer and adult film star said she broke her back in several places over the weekend after she jumped into a foam pit during a streaming convention at the San Diego Convention Center. Adriana Chechik, who has more than 3.8 million followers on Instagram and over 800,000 followers on Twitch, was one […]
Collider
Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66
On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
suggest.com
Charlie Sheen And His Brothers Don’t Share A Last Name, But Which Is The Stage Name?
Martin Sheen is the patriarch of a distinguished acting dynasty. Sheen starred in the politically-themed TV series The West Wing (1999-2006), as well as films such as The Subject Was Roses (1968), Badlands (1973), Apocalypse Now (1979), and The Departed (2006). His children have all managed to forge careers of...
Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career
Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Business Insider
I took my 1-year-old to Disney's only hotel in Hawaii. With barely any activities for kids under 5, it wasn't worth the $775/night price.
I stayed at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa on Oahu, Hawaii, with my husband and 1-year-old child. It's a huge resort loaded with Disney magic, six pools, a private beach, and so many activities. But because my daughter was too young to join most anything, I don't think it's...
Allure
Cher Is Selling Her $85 Million Malibu Mansion Complete With a Climate-Controlled Wig Room
After 34 years, Cher has decided the time has finally come to put her Malibu mansion on the market, listing the estate customized to her unique specifications for 28 times what she originally paid for it. This week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the pop icon has listed her...
A bride-to-be paid $200 for a pink vintage wedding dress with blue lace accents ahead of her sunset-themed wedding
Madison "Madi" Cervantes showed off her multi-colored vintage wedding dress on TikTok. The first TikTok and several accompanying videos went viral, garnering a combined 51 million views. Cervantes found the $200 dress online after striking out while looking for traditional white gowns. A bride-to-be in Texas delighted the internet when...
Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World
A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
Ant Anstead Selling House Across Street From Girlfriend Renée Zellweger Amid Christina Hall Custody Battle
Ant Anstead is selling his house across the street from girlfriend Renée Zellweger on the heels of his custody battle with HGTV star Christina Hall.
My Little Dumb Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
Now that right there is interesting.
I've been visiting Disney World since I was a kid, and these disappointing photos show what a day at Magic Kingdom can really be like
Disney World's Magic Kingdom is a must-visit spot, but it can also be disappointing to visit when there are big crowds, broken rides, and long lines.
disneydining.com
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
disneydining.com
Popular Universal Attraction Set to Be Demolished Next Year
Universal Studios Hollywood is one of the smaller theme parks, but is packed with loads of fun for the entire family. Guests can ride on flying benches on Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, or they can become a minion on Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem. For thrill-seekers, Guests can head to the lower lot and fight Megatron on Transformers: The Ride 3D, see terrifying dinosaurs on Jurassic World: The Ride, or find themselves surrounded by mummies on the indoor roller coaster, Revenge of the Mummy.
Eric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: “I’m One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood”
Eric Roberts doesn’t hold the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor. That honor goes to the Indian star Brahmanandam, currently with more than 1,170 titles to his name. But Roberts is quickly catching up. According to his (endlessly updating) IMDb page, he’s appeared in some 700 films and TV shows, making him the actor with the most screen credits in Hollywood working today. Last year alone, he starred in 33 films and there are currently 66 in various stages of production. Not that Roberts is counting (or even has the time to). Almost four and...
