This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan

Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
Check Out The Warmest And Coldest Cities In Beautiful Michigan

Michigan is a great place to live. Anytime of year you can be outdoors doing something fun. In the spring it's nice to see the life come back to our scenery. The summertime is hard to beat with so many things to do on the water, the trails and in our towns. Fall is beautiful, color change is something I look forward to every year. Here comes old man winter, with plenty to do on the slopes, ice fishing and festivals.
Has There Ever Been A Powerful Tsunami On Lake Michigan?

High winds will move through lower Michigan again, like they always do this time of year. It's always a good reminder to keep an eye on small pets and secure patio & deck furniture. It's one thing to let all of your leaves blow around the neighborhood, but another to cause damage to your own or someone else's house when winds will be 40 miles per hour or more--watch for tree limbs.
It is Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States

The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest. Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I souced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.
These Michigan Tunnels Were The First in the World to Connect Countries

Did you know that the first three tunnels in the world to connect countries are in Michigan?. Michigan has a lot of firsts. For example, Michigan was the first state to Abolish the Death Penalty, the first state to end prohibition, and the first state to have a paved road. That's just three examples of many. The mitten state holds a very special place in history when it comes to international travel. Our state not only had the first-ever tunnel that connects two countries, but it has the first three tunnels to do so.
Celebrating 65 Years of Michigan’s Mighty Mackinac Bridge

Michigan is home to more coastline than any other state in the United States. That's not the only impressive stat we have... How about the world's 27th longest main span bridge, too. At five miles in total roadway between St. Ignace, MI and Mackinac City, MI over the Straits of Mackinac, the bridge is iconic as "The Mighty Mack" or "Big Mac" (not in reference to a certain, popular food).
