Compton, CA

Man armed with ax dies after being shot by deputies in Compton, authorities say

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

A man who was reportedly wielding an ax died after being shot by deputies Thursday afternoon in Compton, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the 2000 block of Santa Fe Avenue just after 12 p.m. regarding a call about a person with a knife.

When they arrived, a victim told deputies the suspect had attacked him with a hatchet.

The suspect was ultimately located near Compton Town Center Plaza.

"As deputies observed the suspect approaching one of the shopping stores still with the hatchet in hand, a deputy involved shooting occurred," read a statement issued by the sheriff's department.

Authorities said the suspect was struck by gunfire and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The suspect's identity was not released by the sheriff's department and was described only as a Hispanic man between the 45 and 50 years old.

No deputies were injured during the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.

FR
4d ago

Thank you lasd for keeping our communities safe even though the deep state George Soros and goonies are trying to destroy our country

Comment Commando
4d ago

Supposedly well Trained Experienced Deputies can't Unarm one man with an Ax Without killing him? Did they Beanbag Him ?Did they Tazer Him? Or was it just more Convenient for them to kill Him?

NameName
4d ago

🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤫🤫🤫 You shouldn't bring an axe to a gun fight!

ABC7

ABC7

ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

