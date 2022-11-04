In the Jeff Brohm era at Purdue, the recipe for success against Iowa has been to find what works and go back to it over and over and over again. In 2020, receiver David Bell lit up the scoreboard with three touchdowns and 121 yards. Last year, against another elite Iowa defense, the Boilers again attacked with Bell. Eleven catches and 240 yards later, Iowa’s unbeaten streak had ended along with their brief time ranked #2 in the country. This year, the threat of Bell was gone, but with two former Hawkeye receivers on the roster, Iowa fans were dreading who would be the next Purdue receiver to haunt their dreams for the next 365 days.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO