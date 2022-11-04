Read full article on original website
JP Morgan shopping 1.4M sf Santa Monica office campus
J.P. Morgan Asset Management has joined the slew of investors looking to bail out of a spiraling Los Angeles office market. The firm has listed its trophy tech hub in Santa Monica. The unit of New York-based JPMorgan Chase is looking to find a buyer for its 1.4-million-square-foot Water Garden...
1920’s Lake Forest estate hits the market with $8M price tag
A listing for a 95-year-old estate in Lake Forest is nearly double its last sale price from five years ago. The 13,000-square-foot French-style manor at 1460 Lake Road is listed for $8 million, a 75 percent increase from its sale price of $4.5 million in 2017. Some of the increase in the price can be attributed to an extensive renovation the home, first built in 1927, underwent in recent years, according to the listing.
