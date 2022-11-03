Read full article on original website
Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Kills Motorcyclist, Shuts Down 101 Freeway
Oxnard, Ventura County, CA: A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run traffic collision on the 101 Freeway in the city of Oxnard on Sunday night, Nov. 6, around 10:13 p.m. Oxnard City Fire crews responded to reports of a traffic collision on US-101 at Rice Avenue where arriving units discovered a coupe had rear-ended a motorcycle which ejected the rider in the process.
5 killed in fiery 2-car crash on PCH near Point Mugu; all lanes closed
Five people were killed in a fiery two-car crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County, authorities said.
signalscv.com
Sheriff’s deputy crashes off embankment on way to work
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy crashed 50 feet off an embankment on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Monday morning, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. The deputy, who was en route to work when the crash occurred, survived and was transported to the hospital...
Man killed in 5 Freeway crash in Santa Clarita
A man was killed Monday morning when a vehicle that was disabled with no lights in the lanes of the 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita was struck by another vehicle.The crash was reported at 3:13 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway south of Highway 126 and Newhall Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash left one vehicle on its side and the man in lanes, the CHP said.The man was pronounced dead at the scene, said CHP Officer Patrick Kimball. His name has not yet been released.The CHP issued a SigAlert at 3:41 a.m. shutting down all southbound freeway lanes through the crash scene.Traffic was backed-up during the Monday morning commute near Magic Mountain Pkwy. Around 6:15 a.m. one lane was re-opened by the CHP on the southbound freeway.
signalscv.com
Man struck and killed after crashing on I-5
A 27-year-old Los Angeles man was killed on Interstate 5 early Monday morning after he crashed his car, exited the vehicle and was struck by a pickup truck, according to California Highway Patrol officials. First responders were called to the scene at 3:13 a.m. Monday and the initial call was...
oxnardpd.org
News Release: Single Vehicle Fatal Collision (11-5-22)
DRIVER 24 year-old Oxnard resident (name withheld pending next of kin notification) CONTACT: Corporal Andrew Pinkstaff, Traffic Investigator | (805) 385-7750 |. On November 5, 2022, at approximately 8:12 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to a call for service of an injury traffic collision at the intersection of Hueneme Road and Edison Drive.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Multi-Vehicle Collision Near Gaviota Tunnel
Traffic is backed up on Highway 101 in both directions due to a multi-vehicle collision near the Gaviota Tunnel. At 7:08 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene and discovered several collisions. A male driver of a pickup truck sustained moderate injuries after it overturned in the northbound...
5 killed in fiery, multi-car crash in Point Mugu area of Ventura County
Five people were killed Sunday in a multi-car wreck in the Point Mugu area, authorities said. The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. along the Pacific Coast Highway, north of Mugu Rock, in Ventura County. It was there that two cars were involved in a fiery crash, resulting in multiple fatalities. According to the California Highway Patrol, one of the cars was suspected of crossing the center divider and crashing head-on into the other car. "At that hour in the morning, there's generally little to no traffic out here in this portion of PCH. There was no significant weather issues. Clearly, one of...
Coroner IDs Biker Killed in Fiery Crash on Angeles Forest Highway
Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga.
Off-duty deputy involved in shooting at Sylmar gas station
An off-duty deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was involved in a shooting in Sylmar, investigators said Monday. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station located at Foothill Blvd. and Hubbard Street in Sylmar. The Los Angeles Police Department is handling the criminal investigation. According to LAPD, a shooting occurred at that location. Two male suspects driving a white Tesla were injured and self-transported to the hospital, investigators said. They are in stable condition. The motive of the shooting has not yet been released.
SFGate
5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California
LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
oxnardpd.org
Missing Person – Ofelia Diaz located
Ms. Ofelia Diaz has been located and reunited with her family. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at about 4:30 A.M., Ofelia Diaz left her residence on foot bound for an unknown location. Ms. Diaz’ whereabouts are unknown and her family is searching for her. Ofelia Diaz is a 67-year-old...
Gravel from Overturned Truck Causes Vehicle to Lose Control on 210 Freeway
La Verne, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi with an overturned gravel truck involved a vehicle on the 210 Freeway early Saturday morning, Nov. 5, around 4:53 a.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with an overturned semi and one vehicle that was facing the wrong way on the westbound 210 Freeway at Foothill Boulevard in the city of La Verne.
Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: An apparent fight led to a shooting which left one person wounded and at least two transported to a hospital Sunday afternoon.… Read more "Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster"
One person killed, another injured in crash involving big rig in Rosemead
A person was killed and at least one other person was injured Saturday morning during a traffic crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that left a big rig on its side and involved at least two other vehicles, authorities said.The crash occurred about 5:10 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Rosemead Boulevard, according the California Highway Patrol.Paramedics dispatched to the scene at 5:15 a.m. rushed one person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to a county fire department dispatcher.It was not known whether the fatality died at the scene or at a hospital.A Sigalert was issued at 5:38 a.m. shutting down the Nos. 1,2,3, and 4 lanes of the eastbound freeway at Rosemead Boulevard for an unknown duration
3 in custody after officers witness a shooting in downtown LA
Three people were in custody after a shooting in downtown Los Angeles. The incident happened on Maple Avenue and 7th Street after officers witnessed a shooting around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the LAPD. Officers then chased after the suspect vehicle, described as a black Mercedes-Benz. Eventually, the three people inside the car got out and surrendered. All were taken into custody. Police said one person was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital. There was no word yet on that person's condition.
Rockslide closes lane of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu
The westbound lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway were closed in Malibu on Saturday morning due to a rockslide. The rockslide near Dan Blocker Beach was announced by city officials at 10:20 a.m. as rocks covered the roadway. By 10:30, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had cleared one lane for traffic, authorities announced on […]
Missing Los Angeles teen Andrew Wright back safe with family
A Los Angeles teen who went missing from his home on Halloween night has now returned safely and been reunited with his family, police said Sunday.
oxnardpd.org
Suspect Wanted by U.S. Marshalls Office Arrested After Committing a Shooting on Saviers Rd.
On November 4th, at approximately 11:29 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 blk. of Saviers Rd. in regards to a shooting that had just occurred. Witnesses reported seeing a white sport utility vehicle pull in behind another occupied vehicle. The driver, later identified as suspect Ixta, exited the sport utility vehicle and fired several rounds from a handgun at the occupied vehicle. The occupants in the victim vehicle fled the area and Ixta fled the area as well. Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation.
Stolen big rig engulfed in flames on 5 Freeway after driver leads CHP on hourslong chase
A big rig that was reported stolen out of Kern County ended up in flames in the middle of the 5 Freeway near the Newhall area after a driver led officers on a chase.
