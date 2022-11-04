ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CO

2 people, Humvee wanted for discharging firearm near police department

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

WESTMINSTER, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Police are looking for two people and a yellow Humvee after the individuals discharged a firearm outside the Westminster Police Department.

According to WPD, at 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, a yellow Humvee drove to the entrance of the police department from Yates Street and stopped outside the secured parking area.

    Yellow Humvee involved in a discharge of a firearm outside Westminster Police Department. (Credit: Westminster Police Department)
    Yellow Humvee involved in a discharge of a firearm outside Westminster Police Department. (Credit: Westminster Police Department)
    Not actual photo of the wanted Humvee, but similar model.

Police said the passenger of the Humvee exited the vehicle and discharged a firearm. Police said it appeared as if the individual was shooting in the air.

Police recovered multiple shell cases.

According to WPD, no officers, employees or property were struck by the bullets.

WPD said they know two individuals were in the Humvee, and now officers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating them.

If you have information on this incident, contact WPD at 303-658-4360 and select option 1

