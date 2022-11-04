Working with jockeys, UK researchers develop method to test for concussions in horse racing

For those who race and train with horses almost daily, “every ride could be your last,” said jockey James Graham.

Jockeys are at a high risk of concussion, and current concussion testing methods have not been adapted to jockeys’ needs, Graham said. Researchers with the University of Kentucky Sports Medicine Research Institute have been working with jockeys at Keeneland to develop a new concussion-testing method, designed to be more comfortable and natural for jockeys.

The new system, called the Graham Test because of the jockey’s involvement and feedback in the development of the test, allows jockeys to take stance similar to the one they use when riding horses while their reaction times are tested. The testing also monitors balance and incorporates only the line of sight that jockeys use while racing.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority , which outlines new requirements for horse racing, was signed into law in 2020. Part of the law includes a requirements for jockeys to be regularly tested for concussions. Currently, the most common concussion test is called the BESS Test (Balance Error Scoring System), which is used across professional sports.

The testing being developed by UK at Keeneland is specific to jockeys, which is critical when monitoring for concussions, Graham said.

“As a rider, this is what we’ve been needing for so long,” Graham said.

Kimberly Tumlin, an assistant professor at UK and research director of the Equestrian Athlete Initiative, assists with developing the testing method. Each jockey rides in a slightly different position, and testing for concussions while they are in their riding position is important, she said.

“This allows them to actually be in a position that’s normal for them,” Tumlin said. “We think that’s really important for sports-specific testing like this.”

James Graham demonstrates a new concussion testing methods researchers with UK have been working on with jockeys at Keeneland, designed to be more comfortable and natural for jockeys at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., Friday, October 28, 2022. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Identifying injuries sooner

For jockeys, who only get paid if they are racing, there can be a tendency to downplay injuries or begin racing before they are fully healed in order to get back to work, Graham said. This testing can help identify injuries and concussions sooner and start the recovery process before an injury gets worse.

With the Graham Test, jockeys stand on a balance ball or step. A series of lights and sensors are positioned around the jockey, which will light up. The jockey swipes their arm near the light, which monitors their reaction times. A sensor on their back also tracks their balance and body movements.

Previous concussion testing methods included testing that was outside of the field of vision jockeys use when riding, and standing on a soft mat in a stance that jockeys do not use when riding, Graham said.

With the Graham Test, jockeys are regularly tested and asked a series of questions that may affect their reaction times: How did they sleep the previous night? Have they been racing that day? Have they exercised? Their reaction times are saved, and if they are injured, they can be re-tested and compare reaction times to when they were healthy.

While a jockey with a concussion has not yet gone through the test, researcher Michaela Keener said a jockey with a concussion would likely have slower reaction times and worse balance. It would be fairly easy to identify based on changes in their baseline results, she said.

Assistant professor Dr. Kimberly I. Tumlin, PhD, MPH, MS speaks about a new concussion testing methods researchers with UK have been working on with jockeys at Keeneland, designed to be more comfortable and natural for jockeys at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., Friday, October 28, 2022. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

The research includes students from across UK. Keener is the research administrative coordinator for the Equestrian Athlete Initiative and a doctoral student. The research also includes Griffin Vice, a computer engineering student, who assists with collecting and analyzing data from the tests.

This method also “removes the subjectivity out of the concussion protocol,” Tumlin said. Current protocol relies on one person making a call about an athlete’s balance and reaction times. The new method relies on data from reaction times.

A ‘stigma about injuries’

Jockey Jack Gilligan had to take 13 months off from riding because of injuries. Gilligan said he didn’t realize the extent of his injuries, and the toll concussions had taken.

Because jockeys don’t work on contracts and don’t get paid if they are not riding, Gilligan said there can be a tendency to brush off injuries or try to return to racing before you are fully healed.

“There’s a big stigma about injuries just in general,” Gilligan said. “We don’t want to think we’re injured, and a lot of times we end up carrying on riding even though we’re injured, or we come back too soon.”

Earlier intervention, like the method being developed by UK, could have helped identify his concussions and he could have started healing sooner, he said.

“This is a really great thing they’re doing here, being proactive, and educating us all and getting a baseline so we can identify when we’re injured,” Gilligan said. “Sometimes you don’t realize it (when you’re injured), and if this had been implemented years ago, I probably would not have had to take so much time off.”

Tumlin and Keener said they will continue to adjust their testing method, working with jockeys to get feedback and make sure the method is standardized. They hope to receive grants to further their research, and eventually hope it could become more widespread.

With the method being specific to the needs of jockeys, Graham said it’s an improvement from other testing methods.

“All it can do is prolong our career,” Graham said. “It can tell us when we’re not right.”