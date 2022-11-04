Read full article on original website
Carvana Implodes
Carvana, the ruined used car company, missed earnings estimates badly. The situation was among the most well-covered by the business media this earnings season. The news, however, is worse than it seems. Carvana may not survive as an independent public corporation. It is falling apart at a breathtaking speed. Morgan Stanley offered the most brutal […]
Crypto Poster Boy Sam Bankman-Fried’s Meltdown
Another financial disaster is roiling the crypto markets, this time at FTX, the massive cryptocurrency exchange run by Sam Bankman-Fried, who had positioned himself as the poster boy of responsible crypto investing.On Tuesday, that narrative collapsed when Bankman-Fried abruptly announced that FTX would be acquired by one of its biggest competitors, Binance, amid speculation that the firm faced a dire liquidity crunch.Just a week ago, FTX—the third-largest exchange in the world, by trading volume—looked too big to fail. Bankman-Fried, a 30-year-old MIT grad whose office attire consists of shorts and T-shirts, had graced magazine covers, lobbied American regulators and Congress...
