'He Did Not Stop': Actress Jordan Ladd Recalls Pal's Painful Tale Of Danny Masterson's Alleged Assault

Jordan Ladd testified against Danny Masterson in trial on Thursday, revealing her friend — only known as Jane Doe 2 — confided in the actress about her alleged 2003 attack, in which she accused That 70s Show star of brutally raping her in his shower and again in his bedroom, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ladd, who starred alongside one of Masterson's accusers, testified that Jane Doe 2 "revealed to me that she had experienced something that I recognized as date rape." She said her pal was "physically shaking" when she recalled the alleged attack.

"She appeared shaken and she was physically shaking. She was emotional…she was trembling in her speech," Ladd told the Los Angeles court. "She said she had sex with Danny Masterson and she kept saying 'no' and 'I don't want to do this,' and she kept saying 'no' over and over again.

"She said he did not stop and she gave up."

Ladd, who is not a Scientologist like Masterson, claimed her friend was so shaken by the alleged events that she made the actress promise to keep the allegations a secret.

"She absolutely said, 'Do not tell anyone.' She seemed afraid, confused," Ladd remembered. "She adamantly shut me down and was terrified that I would say something to someone."

Ladd also claimed that Masterson didn't wear a condom during her friend's alleged attack, something she said her pal was "embarrassed" about. During cross-examination, the actor's lawyer, Philip Cohen, asked Ladd if it was Jane Doe 2's idea to get into the shower with Masterson.

"No," Ladd replied.

Cohen got the same answer when he asked if Jane Doe 2 ever told her that she and Masterson "were probably going to start dating" after the alleged rape. "No," Ladd told the court.

Masterson is in week two of his trial, in which he's fighting three charges of forcible rape. He's pled not guilty. If convicted, the actor faces 45 years in prison.

But this isn't the only battle he's up against.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the US Supreme Court shut down the Church of Scientology's plea to keep a civil battle with Masterson's accusers out of the public eye. Scientology had filed a petition begging the Supreme Court to intervene in a California appellate court's decision that said a lawsuit against Masterson and the church would remain in Los Angeles Superior Court and NOT the church's private arbitration.

Four women — and one of their husbands — filed a lawsuit in August 2019, accusing the church of allegedly stalking them, hacking their phones, and even killing their pets after they came forward to the Los Angeles Police Department with allegations against the actor.

The accusers' civil lawsuit against Masterson and Scientology will be on hold while the actor's criminal trial continues.