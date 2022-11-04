Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Ollivander’s Wand Shop to Debut New Style of Interactive Wands Next Month at Universal Orlando Resort
Ollivander’s Wand Shop in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter offers a wide variety of interactive wands for witches and wizards to choose from (or have the wand choose you in the wand ceremony). But a little owl told us that the 13 wand types currently available will be retiring next month, with brand new interactive wands debuting December 5.
Universal Orlando Resort Previews New Holiday Treats and Grinch & Minion Popcorn Buckets
As Universal Orlando Resort continues to get ready for the holiday, starting this Saturday, November 12 and running daily through January 1, 2023, Universal Orlando Resort presents its destination-wide Holidays celebration, including new and fan-favorite holiday-inspired menu offerings and two unique popcorn buckets inspired by Dr. Seuss’s the Grinch and “Despicable Me.”
Universal’s Volcano Bay Closing Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Universal Orlando Resort has just announced that Universal’s Volcano Bay will be closing due to Tropical Storm Nicole on Wednesday, November 9. At this time, Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal CityWalk Orlando, and the Universal Orlando Hotels are all scheduled to operate as planned. Changes could be made as the weather situation progresses.
Walt Disney World Suspends New Park Reservations as Subtropical Storm Nicole Shifts to Central Florida
Yesterday, we reported that The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch for Orange and Osceola Counties — which included Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. Today, the National Hurricane Center projected the path of Subtropical Storm Nicole has shifted north with a landfall closer to Brevard...
Tropical Storm Watch In Effect for Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort
The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch for Orange and Osceola Counties — which include Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. At this time, Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane and make landfall between this Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
BREAKING: Orlando International Airport to Stop Operations on Wednesday Afternoon Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to grow in strength and intensity, the Orlando International Airport is taking some preventive measures. Today, on their Twitter account, they announced they have made the decision to cease commercial operations at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, until circumstances permit operations [to] resume. They...
