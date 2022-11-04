ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

greenvillejournal.com

Weekly Dish: Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule

Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule … Double Stamp Brewery to donate a portion of beer proceeds to Upstate Forever … and Chipotle to open Mauldin location. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Nov. 11. Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule. Lewis Barbecue...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Augusta Road Business Association to host annual Holiday Open House

Augusta Road Business Association, a coalition of businesses and residents who work together to establish a unified voice for the community along the Augusta Road corridor, will host its annual Holiday Open House at various businesses in Greenville on Nov. 13. The event, which will from 1-5 p.m. on Augusta...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

SIFT Gallery to host ‘Winter Metamorphosis’ exhibition

“Winter Metamorphosis” will open Nov. 10 at SIFT Gallery in Greenville. The exhibit, which features works by the late artist Matt Baumgardner, will be on display in the McMillan Pazdan Smith lobby at 400 Augusta St., Suite 200 in Greenville through the end of January 2023. Baumgardner, who died...
GREENVILLE, SC

