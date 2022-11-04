ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Stocks rally, dollar dips as investors cling to China COVID optimism

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Global stocks rose on Monday, even though Beijing denied it would consider easing its zero COVID-19 policy, which stemmed safe-haven flows into the dollar ahead of potentially pivotal consumer inflation data this week. Risk assets had rallied on Friday due to speculation China was preparing...
Gold near 3-week peak on dollar slide; U.S. inflation data in focus

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Monday near a three-week peak hit in the previous session, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while investors looked forward to U.S. inflation data later this week that could influence the size of Federal Reserve rate-hike. Spot gold was little changed at $1,677.04...
Fed pivot FOMO and financial instability

The tough year continued in October for many asset classes, including precious metals. In our universe, however, uranium and other energy transition metals have been a welcome exception to the market carnage; for example, our spot uranium oxide proprietary composite7 is up 24.12% YTD. By contrast, gold is off 10.70% YTD through October 31, 2022, and silver bullion2 has lost 17.78% YTD. Gold mining equities3 are down 21.54% YTD. The broader equities markets have also been trounced, with the S&P 500 Index7 off 18.76% YTD and the U.S. Treasury Index down 14.30%.
Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency. A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in...
U.S. monetary policy tighter than benchmark rate suggests: Fed research

Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. monetary policy is tighter than the Federal Reserve's policy rate suggests, according to research published Monday by the San Francisco Fed, with financial conditions by September 2022 reflecting the equivalent of a 5.25% policy rate. The actual policy rate at the time was 3%-3.25%; even...
Hedge funds capitulate on Fed pivot

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hedge funds have given up the ghost on a Fed pivot coming any time soon. After weeks of sporadic attempts to time the Federal Reserve signaling that it might be close to taking its foot off the tightening pedal, they have thrown in the towel and racked up a record short position in two-year U.S. Treasuries futures.
All eyes are on elections in the U.S. as the crypto market trades sideways

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The stock market managed to see some gains ahead of the elections as traders looked to recoup the...
German 2-year yield hits fresh 14-year high as central banks zero in on inflation

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s short-dated yields hit fresh multi-year highs on Tuesday, with investor focus on central banks' fight against inflation ahead of U.S. consumer price data that will drive expectations for the outlook for Federal Reserve policy. European Central Bank policymaker Joachim Nagel told a German...
Crypto SWOT: India's Central bank starts a pilot program of its digital currency

Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Loopring, rising 45.35%. India's central bank started a pilot program of its digital currency on Tuesday, allowing select banks to use it for settling secondary-market transactions in government securities. Banks traded 2.75 billion rupees of bonds on the first day using the new form of currency. The e-rupee will be tested for retail use within a month in some locations, the Central Bank of India said according to an article published by Bloomberg.
Crypto exchange Binance plans to acquire major rival FTX

WASHINGTON/LONDON Nov 8 (Reuters) - Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has signed a nonbinding agreement to buy FTX.com, a unit of major rival FTX, to help cover a "liquidity crunch" at the cryptocurrency exchange, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Tuesday. FTX has come under pressure after Zhao said...
Canada's Ritchie Bros to buy U.S. damaged vehicle platform IAA in $7.3 bln deal

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canadian equipment marketplace Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA.TO) said on Monday it would buy U.S.-based IAA Inc (IAA.N) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $7.3 billion including debt. The deal for IAA, which trades in damaged vehicles, will help Ritchie Bros expand its scope and...
Barclays cuts investment banking jobs as deals languish - source

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc (BARC.L) has cut its workforce in corporate and investment banking (CIB), according to a person familiar with the matter, joining rivals who also took similar steps to rein in costs as deals plunged from records set last year. Investment bankers were awash with deals...
FTSE 100 ends higher as Wall St rallies ahead of mid-term outcome

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Britain's blue-chip stock index closed slightly up on Tuesday as Wall Street rallied ahead of the outcome of U.S. mid-term elections, while the UK's second-largest housebuilder Persimmon tumbled as it warned of a hit to annual profit margins. The export-oriented FTSE 100 (.FTSE) closed 0.1% higher...
Canada is home to the second-largest collection of Bitcoin ATMs

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to data from Coin ATM Radar, Canada now has a total of 2,549 Bitcoin ATMs installed throughout...
Japanese firms expand their Web3 and crypto offerings

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The crypto arm of the investment bank was first announced in May and was officially established in September.
Brazil central bank has to work on reducing 2024 inflation expectations, says director

BRASILIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank Monetary Policy Director Bruno Serra said on Tuesday that policymakers "have to work" to bring 2024 inflation expectations to the target. At an event hosted by Moody's Investors Service, he said that bringing inflation to target is "a very important asset," and...
Gold showing early signs market bottom in place

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly higher in midday U.S. trading Monday, but importantly held Friday’s strong...
EU eases bank capital rules as ECB warns of 'cracking' stability

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - European Union member states have backed a temporary watering down and two-year delay to 2025 for the final leg of the globally agreed Basel III bank capital rules, despite the ECB warning they risked "cracking the dyke" that protects stability. EU states will now negotiate...
UK bonds sag after soft demand at first BoE sale of medium-dated gilts

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of England received soft demand on Monday at its first auction of 750 million pounds ($859 million) of medium-dated government bonds from its 837 billion pound quantitative easing stockpile, pushing 10-year borrowing costs to an 11-day high. Investors bid for 1.012 billion pounds...

