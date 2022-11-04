Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Loopring, rising 45.35%. India's central bank started a pilot program of its digital currency on Tuesday, allowing select banks to use it for settling secondary-market transactions in government securities. Banks traded 2.75 billion rupees of bonds on the first day using the new form of currency. The e-rupee will be tested for retail use within a month in some locations, the Central Bank of India said according to an article published by Bloomberg.

1 DAY AGO