Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Phoenix Suns in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Monday. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. EST. This...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO