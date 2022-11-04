Read full article on original website
Vonago
3d ago
1st and foremost he is being charged with a CSC. I don't care what party he affiliates with he is a pervert plain and simple.
Tim Gruss
3d ago
Republicans don't seem to care who they vote for as long as they identify as Republican
Linard Skinard
2d ago
J.Bidet showered with his daughter, his rationalization was " she was 10 ,I was 30" ,her journal entry about this behavior has been published
Related
Court date is set for trial of man accused of raping a 10-year-old in Ohio who then left state for abortion
The trial for the man accused of raping and impregnating a child in Ohio who then had to travel to Indiana for an abortion has been set for early next year, according to a court document obtained by CNN.
State Sen. Bill Kennemer declines to take down TV campaign ad despite pleas from murdered woman’s family
Oregon political ads are getting increasingly negative, with less than two weeks until Election Day. For one Oregon woman, an attack ad in a Portland-area legislative race is painfully personal. Ellie Forness, whose mother was brutally beaten to death five years ago, believes a state senator is capitalizing on her...
The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi told first responders that he was on a 'suicide mission,' prosecutors' new filing says
When asked if he had other plans, the suspect said he also had a list of targets including other politicians and their families, per the prosecution.
Trial begins for Capitol Police officer accused of warning rioter to take down incriminating info
WASHINGTON — The trial of a former U.S. Capitol Police officer charged in the Jan. 6 riot began Tuesday with jurors set to decide whether his Facebook message warning a rioter to remove information from a public post amount to obstruction of a federal grand jury. On Jan. 7,...
Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
‘People want the circus to stop’: Could Lauren Boebert be in trouble in Colorado?
If there are any signs or billboards supporting Lauren Boebert in Aspen, they’re few, far between and extremely well hidden.In neighbourhoods surrounding the centre of the well-heeled ski town – past the Gucci and Dior stores and the famed Hotel Jerome, where chicken noodle soup costs $22 – there are indeed signs in front of people’s pricey houses; almost every single one of them, though, is for Adam Frisch, Ms Boebert’s Democratic challenger.It’s no surprise that the Democratic candidate would hail from Aspen, a mountain enclave that stands out as a moneyed, liberal bastion in Colorado’s 3rd congressional district which...
A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died
Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
Washington Examiner
'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions
A parent activist group blasted a Virginia state legislator who is seeking legislation to bring child abuse criminal charges against parents who oppose their children's gender transitions. Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) told WJLA Thursday that she would introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would expand the...
Rand Paul calls for disqualification of a Democratic Senate candidate over past jokes about the Kentucky Republican's broken rib from a violent neighbor
GOP Sen. Rand Paul calls Iowa Senate hopeful Mike Franken 'disgusting' for mocking a 2017 attack on him, saying advocating violence is disqualifying.
I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says
Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
Man arrested on suspicion of tampering with voting machine
A Colorado man who is a registered Democratic voter has been arrested on suspicion of tampering with voting equipment by allegedly inserting a USB thumb drive into a voting machine at a polling station during the primary election in June, authorities said. No elections data were accessed, and the June 28 incident didn't cause any major disruption to voting, authorities said. But it heightened concerns among election officials and security experts that conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential election could inspire some voters to meddle with - or even attempt to sabotage - election equipment. Experts say even...
Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'
Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell drew fire from Republicans after he released a new ad claiming the GOP wants women to get arrested for having abortions. The ad opens with a family sitting around the dinner table and a knock at the door. Two cops stand outside claiming to have a warrant for the mother's arrest for 'unlawful termination of a pregnancy.'
San Francisco Judge presiding over assault case of Nancy Pelosi's husband divulges in court that she worked with speaker's daughter - and potential successor - in city attorney's office years prior
The judge handling the assault case of the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disclosed that she had previously worked with the couple's daughter in the 90s. David DePape, 42, was charged with attempted murder for striking Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer after he broke into the Pelosi's San Francisco house, calling out 'Where's Nancy' – the same phrase used by Capitol rioters on January 6.
Washington Examiner
Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years
Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
Trump-appointed judge refuses to shut down far-right ‘voter intimidation’ at ballot drop boxes in Arizona
Republican Kari Lake accuses opponent of burgling her Arizona office dressed in a chicken suit. A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit against a far-right activist group accused of intimidating Arizona voters with the “express purpose” of blocking them from casting their ballots in drop boxes in the state.
Advocate
Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street
In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes slipped and testified he supports the 'right to riot' at his January 6 trial
Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes took the stand to testify in his own defense Friday, a risky move he'd insisted on taking.
Arizona voter says they were intimidated trying to vote. See surveillance video
Several voters in Arizona say they faced intimidation trying to vote. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
Wisconsin Republican says the quiet part out loud: GOP "will never lose another election" if I win
"Republicans will never lose another election in Wisconsin after I'm elected governor," Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said this week. Michels, who's running against incumbent Democrat Tony Evers, made the statement during a campaign event in Jackson County, according to an audio clip released by American Bridge 21st Century, a left-leaning political action committee, Business Insider reported.
