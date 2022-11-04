Read full article on original website
Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
King Charles May Be Poised To Give Kate Middleton A Prestigious Royal Family Role
Kate Middleton — now the Princess of Wales — may soon assume a new responsibility within the British monarchy. She has spent years alongside William, Prince of Wales, as one of the most popular members of the royal family. First as a bride and now as a mother...
Prince Harry’s Biographer Says Camilla Parker Bowles Became ‘Very Upset’ With the Sussexes Because of How They Treated King Charles
The author who wrote Prince Harry's biography is explaining why his stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles is so upset with the duke and his wife Meghan Markle.
Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton Is No Longer ‘Prince William’s Wife’
According to a body language expert, the way Kate Middleton is carrying herself indicates that she's no longer viewed as Prince William's wife.
Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Made a Special Plan for Prince Andrew Before Her Death
Find out what arrangements Queen Elizabeth reportedly made for Prince Andrew knowing that King Charles was going to push him further outside the royal fold.
Prince Harry’s ‘Ignorance’ Caused Him to Fly Into a ‘Rage’ After Queen Elizabeth Refused Meghan Markle’s First Choice of Royal Tiara for Her Wedding Claims Royal Expert
Queen Elizabeth II reportedly refused to let Meghan Markle wear an emerald tiara on her wedding day.
Sharon Osbourne Makes Bold Claim About Meghan Markle
Sharon Osbourne is sharing her opinion about Meghan Markle. Last year, she was “canceled” for defending her friend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan. While she did not completely agree with everything he said, she stood by him and was subsequently forced out of the show The Talk.
Why Prince Harry Was ‘Banned’ From Meghan Markle’s Recent Interview, According to Royal Correspondent
Find out what a royal expert is claiming about Meghan Markle's recent interview with Variety and Prince Harry being "banned" from speaking with publication.
King Charles wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend his coronation but their presence could lead to ‘turmoil’, claims royal expert
While the guest list for King Charles' coronation is yet to be released, a royal expert has claimed that the King will want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend, though their presence will likely cause trouble. King Charles' coronation will take place next year, but whether or not his...
Disabled woman forced to drag herself to plane toilet told she should ‘wear a nappy’
A wheelchair user who went viral after she had to drag herself to the toilet on a plane has claimed the airline told her she should have worn a nappy.Jennie Berry, who is paralysed from the waist down, went viral last month after she posted a video of her experience with AlbaStar airlines.She had asked to use the toilet on an AlbaStar flight from Newcastle to Palma, Spain, but said she was told there was no aisle chair on board. The resulting TikTok video showed Jennie dragging herself along the aisle floor to the bathroom. Her partner then helped her...
Why Queen Camilla Reportedly 'Scolded' Kate Middleton During The Queen's Funeral
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family came together to mourn the late monarch, including Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales. The children of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, accompanied their parents to the queen's funeral. Charlotte even paid...
King Charles Reportedly Made a Surprising Decision About His Living Arrangements & It's Proof That He's a Modern King
In his new position as reigning monarch of the U.K., King Charles III may be getting ready to change things up. According to a source at the Daily Mail, the royal has reportedly decided not to move to Buckingham Palace, a move that was previously reported as fact given the residence’s title as the monarch’s official home. Per the source, the palace will become the King’s “operational headquarters” as he continues to live with Queen Consort Camilla in Clarence House, their official residence since 2003. For Charles, not wanting to move stems from the palace’s sheer abundance. “I know he is...
Why A Royal Expert Believes The Consequences Of Prince Harry's Memoir Will Be 'Highly Destructive'
Royal fans are counting down the days until January 10 — the day when they can finally read Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare." When the book was initially announced in July 2021, Penguin Random House promised readers "an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story." However, the publisher's newest press release opens with a stark visual of Prince Harry and Prince William at Princess Diana's funeral. "With its raw, unflinching honesty, 'Spare' is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief," the description reads, in contrast to the earlier sunnier description.
Meghan Markle news: Meg reveals she is ‘43% Nigerian’ as she slams ‘angry black women’ stereotype in new podcast
MEGHAN Markle has revealed she is "43% Nigerian" as she tackled stereotypes facing black women in her latest podcast. During the latest episode of Spotify podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle was joined by comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe in discussing stereotypes faced by black women on a daily basis in the entertainment industry.
Queen Camilla? Royal Experts Believes Camilla Parker Bowles Will ‘Absolutely’ Drop ‘Consort’ From Her Title When Charles Is Crowned King
Camilla Parker Bowles may be known as queen consort now, but royal experts believe she will drop the ‘consort’ when Charles officially becomes king.
Meghan Markle Was Removed From Deal or No Deal After Being ‘Too Friendly’ To Host Howie Mandel? Prince Harry’s Wife Claims She Was ‘Reduced To A Bimbo’ On The Show
Meghan Markle spoke about her experience in Deal or No Deal, where she was among the briefcase girls. The Duchess of Sussex seemed not happy with her experience on the game show. But there were claims that she was removed from the show due to her closeness to the host.
Meghan Markle Has Become ‘Unemployable’ Because People Are ‘Scared’ to Work With Her, According to Royal Expert
Meghan Markle is making an effort to build her brand and build a new life for herself and Prince Harry after stepping away from royal duties. One royal expert thinks Meghan is 'unemployable.'
Megyn Kelly Expresses Annoyance Over The One Word Meghan Markle Kept Repeating In Her Podcast
She defied the stereotype of what a British royal family member should look and act like. Now, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is giving voice to other women who feel pigeonholed in some way. In its short time on the air, Meghan's Spotify podcast, "Archetypes," has taken a swing at racial stereotypes such as the "angry Black woman" and the fierce Asian "dragon lady."
Queen Elizabeth II Knew Camilla Parker Bowles Being Named Queen Consort Was Going to Be ‘Contentious’
Camilla Parker Bowles, was named queen consort when Queen Elizabeth II died — which is exactly what Her Majesty wanted to happen.
Royal Expert Claims ‘Hideous Woman’ Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Burst Into Tears’ on Wedding Day to King Charles III
The royal family appeared united on the wedding day of King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles. However, emotions reportedly ran high behind closed doors. A royal expert claims the queen consort faced names such as “hideous woman” from royal watchers and public backlash from those who couldn’t forget her and Prince Charles’ checkered past. …
