Milwaukee, WI

Northridge Mall up for sale, despite Milwaukee's demolition order

By Jackson Danbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
Milwaukee's dilapidated Northridge Mall is officially for sale. The city has been trying its best to get the building demolished, arguing it has become a hotbed of crime, while the mall's owners have been focused on delaying an order from a judge to demolish.

Our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal reported Friday that the owners, U.S. Black Spruce, put the building for sale. The brokers are Horvath & Tremblay and no sale price was listed, but Black Spruce's attorneys previously said they thought a redevelopment on the mall's current property could be worth at least $50 million.

The case is lingering in the Wisconsin Court of Appeals. A Milwaukee County judge previously sided with the city of Milwaukee and ordered Black Spruce to take down the mall - or face potentially thousands of dollars in fines.

But Black Spruce disputed the judge's order by filing an appeal, which blocks the judge's order for now. The demo order also doesn't stop Black Spruce from selling the mall, but as the BizJournal points out, a potential buyer would want any legal issues with the city resolved before a sale.

John Cassity
3d ago

the building needs to be demolished its not worth the money to fix it upbecause of the condition the building is. it will cost too much money to restore the building.

Natalie Polivka
4d ago

Absolutely nobody will buy it. The amount of money it will take to both demo or restore is astronomical.

