ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorBiscuit

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Ford Makes a Big Announcement

Ford (F) - Get Free Report continues its transformation. The automaker is determined to put on its side everything that can allow it to compete point by point with Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, identified by CEO Jim Farley as the main rival of the legacy automaker. It is...
MICHIGAN STATE
CarBuzz.com

$5.6 Million Settlement Agreed For Polluting Hemi V8 Engines In Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Durango, and Ram 1500 Models

The FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) US unit that sits under the Stellantis Group is set to hand over $5.6 million following a California investigation into violations of air quality regulations. Years after the Dieselgate saga, it appears that some automakers are still flouting emissions regulations. Over 30,000 vehicles are involved...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ConsumerAffairs

Recalls to fix headlight issues go back at least a decade

When you think about it, the headlights are pretty important equipment on a car or truck. But in recent years, consumers have complained about illumination problems and automakers have had to issue numerous recalls to address various problems. As we reported in September, Subaru recalled 188,397 model year 2017-2019 Imprezas....
torquenews.com

Ford Mechanic Reminds Owners of Faulty Ford F-150 Transmission Problem

Here’s the latest on a reminder by a Ford vehicle expert mechanic about a known faulty Ford F-150 transmission problem that he is still seeing repeatedly in his garage. Plus, how to identify whether you have this problem and what you can do about it before a catastrophe happens.
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Autoblog

Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway

Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Business Insider

Elon Musk has reportedly added a new $78 million jet to his growing fleet of private planes. Take a look inside a Gulfstream G700, which can be designed with a luxury suite and spacious bathroom.

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, is a big fan of private jets — and he just added a new jet to his collection. According to a June report by the Texas-based news site Austonia, Musk has placed an order for the Gulfstream G700. The report did not state when Musk purchased the jet.
GEORGIA STATE
Reader's Digest

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

149K+
Followers
35K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy