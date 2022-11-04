ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker and CB Tariq Woolen Named Rookies of the Month

By The NFL Draft Bible
 4 days ago

October's Rookies of the Month go to the Seahawks Walker and Woolen. What did the NFL Draft Bible think of them in the 2022 NFL Draft?

The Seattle Seahawks produced two rookies of the month in October, with running back Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State) and cornerback Tariq Woolen (UTSA) earning the honors. This is the first time teammates have earned this honor in the same month.

After starting the season with a hernia procedure, Walker has been one of the best backs in the league. In the five games he's played, Walker started three, rushing for 432 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He also has five runs of 20 or more, which is good for the fourth most in the NFL.

Walker, who was selected 41st overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, is quickly proving himself early in his career.

The 153rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft looks like one of the steals of the Draft this year. Woolen leads the NFL in interceptions with four, taking one of those picks for six. Three of his interceptions came in October, as well as both fumble recoveries.

"That rookie class, they didn't miss," said quarterback Geno Smith, who was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month on Wednesday. "Every single one of those guys are studs. They're contributing. And you can see them growing every single week, each one of those guys. And for those guys to be young rookies and to be stepping up the way that they are, I think it speaks volumes to them personally as players and then to the organization and front office and scouts for selecting those guys." via seahawks.com.

While the NFL Draft Bible was spot on in Walker's draft grade and slightly higher on Woolen's grade, both players are showing why the Seahawks selected them, proving to be great fits at their positions.

OFFENSE: RB KENNETH WALKER, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

  • From Weeks 4-8, Walker led all rookies with 432 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns and scored a rushing touchdown in four of five games.

  • Walker joins tackle Walter Jones (October, 1997) and quarterback Russell Wilson (December, 2012) as the only Seahawks to win Offensive Rookie of the Month.

  • He becomes the first-ever former Michigan State Spartan to win a Rookie of the Month award.

DEFENSE: CB TARIQ WOOLEN, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

  • Woolen totaled 19 tackles, five passes defensed, three interceptions (including a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown) and two fumble recoveries across five games (Weeks 4-8) in October. He was the only player in the league with multiple interceptions and multiple fumble recoveries during the month.

  • Woolen is the third Seahawks defensive rookie to win the award, joining defensive tackle Rocky Bernard (September, 2002) and linebacker Lofa Tatupu (December, 2005).

  • He becomes the first player from Texas-San Antonio to win a Rookie of the Month award.

Via NFL Communications

