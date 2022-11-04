Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Baby it’s COLD outside!
There is sunshine in the forecast and that will at least make it seem a little warmer. However, temperatures will be 10-20° below average for this time of the year, with daytime highs only in the low to mid 30’s and overnight lows that will drop into the teens and single digits. This cold air mass isn’t moving anytime soon, so dig out the warm fuzzy socks, get ready to kick up the heat and throw another blanket on the bed.
KXLY
More snow overnight before the cold moves in – Matt
Snow has kept falling in Okanogan County today, getting up close to a foot of snow as of 4 p.m. The snow spreads further east tonight across all of our northern counties where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect tonight and tomorrow. Heavy snow will continue to fall with up to an additional 12 inches in Okanogan County, 4-6 inches in Stevens, Ferry, and Pend Oreille Counties, and 6-8 inches in Boundary and Bonner counties.
FOX 28 Spokane
18-month-old little boy earns his sledding stripes during Spokane’s first snow day of the year
SPOKANE, Wash. – The first snowfall of the year came a bit early this year, and for one little boy it may be the first snowfall he remembers. “I don’t think he remembers last year’s snow, so this is a first for him,” Meredith Blackburn said.
KHQ Right Now
Viewers share damage from Friday night windstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. - Viewers from across the Inland Norhtwest shared pictures of wind damage, following a storm that left tens of thousands without power. Many local forecasters compared the storm to the January 2021 windstorm, it remained unclear Saturday morning if the damage was similar. With many trees still having some leaves due to the long summer, it was expected that the damage could be magnified.
FOX 28 Spokane
School closures and delays for Tuesday, Nov. 8
SPOKANE, Wash. – With compact snow and ice of the roadways, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Tuesday. Central Valley SD | Snow Bus Routes for Some Routes. Freeman SD | 2 Hours Late |. Lakeland SD | No School |. Mead SD | 2...
FOX 28 Spokane
Multiple jack-knifed semis block I-90 eastbound near Fancher Road
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – I-90 eastbound near Fancher Road is blocked by multiple jack-knifed semis in the left lane. Road conditions are icy after a round of late afternoon snow showers fell on the cold roads. Traffic has been blocked back as far as the Third Avenue entrance. FOX28...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane woman recognized as one of the best photographers in the country
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane woman is being recognized at the International Print Competition as of of the best photographers in the country. Misty Olson is a self-taught photographer in Spokane. From baseball images to sunsets, Olson’s talent is clear through her photos. Four of Olson’s photos will...
FOX 28 Spokane
Multiple crashes close Bigelow Gulch in both directions
SPOKANE, Wash. – Multiple crashes have closed Bigelow Gulch Road in both directions. Right now, first responders are on scene. KHQ has a crew on the way. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect delays and use other routes. This is a breaking news story and...
KHQ Right Now
Strong Storm Bringing Snow Tonight, Damaging Winds/Power Outages Friday Night
We've been talking about it all week long, and now it is on the doorstep! Our first big storm of the Fall season will bring the first snowfall for many later tonight, and the potential for damaging winds and power outages Friday night-Saturday morning!. The first of the numerous impacts...
FOX 28 Spokane
US 395 closed both directions after deadly crash
SPOKANE, Wash. – US 395 is closed in both directions after a deadly crash near Chewelah. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect significant delays. A detour will be available on SR 292 at Loon lake and SR 321. Right now, one person is dead and...
FOX 28 Spokane
“Not a memory that I’m going to cherish”: Reardan home lost in generator fire
REARDAN, Wash. – Lauren Freebourn and her family lost their home in a fire early Saturday morning. “Not a memory that I’m going to cherish,” she said. Lauren was home with her family during the windstorm that battered the region when the power shut off. She said her husband Chris set up their generator, but it kept giving them issues.
FOX 28 Spokane
Crash between school bus and garbage truck leaves minor injuries
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) is responding to a crash involving a garbage truck and school bus near Indiana and Laura. According to SVFD there are a few bumps and bruises but no one has significant injuries. All the kids were picked up by parents or taken to school.
FOX 28 Spokane
Winning numbers for record-breaking $1.9B Powerball are delayed, drawing will be held Tuesday morning, officials say
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Winning numbers for record-breaking $1.9B Powerball are delayed, drawing will be held Tuesday morning, officials say.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane residents inundated with political Robotexts and calls
SPOKANE, Wash. – With just one day left until the midterm election, you’ve likely already been inundated with campaign ads on tv, radio, social media and even directly to your phone through text messages and calls. It happens every year, but this avenue of campaigning seems to be...
Gov. Inslee says state wants to move people living at I-90 homeless camp indoors as soon as possible
SPOKANE, Wash. — While touring a homeless shelter in western Washington Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee was asked about the I-90 homeless encampment in Spokane, otherwise known as "Camp Hope." "The state's position is we want to close and folks to move into better housing away from Camp Hope as...
Multiple vehicle crash blocking all lanes on westbound I-90 at Maple
SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: At this time, the two left lanes are now open. The right lane at the offramp is still blocked, according to WSP. WSP is dividing the crash into two separate collisions. One was a five-car injury collision while the other was a four car injury collision.
FOX 28 Spokane
Man arrested for murder in Newport
NEWPORT, Wash. – The Newport Police Department and the Pend Oreille County Sherrif’s office have confirmed a fatal shooting that happened on Nov. 6 around 12:26 p.m. in Newport. 29-year-old Nathan Fry shot and killed his girlfriend, 44-year-old Jennifer Lee. Fry was taken into custody and has been...
Man involved in North Spokane gang shooting sentenced to more than 5 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County judge sentenced a man on Friday to more than five years in prison for shooting at two women. The apparent gang-related shooting in May happened in broad daylight on Northwest Boulevard in North Spokane. 20-year-old Duane Delaney pleaded guilty to two counts of...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane city councilmembers address gerrymandering concerns ahead of vote on redistricting map proposals
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council is expected to officially approve a new council district map at their meeting on Monday evening. At their meeting on October 24, the council voted 4-2 in favor of a map drawn by District 3 Council Member Zack Zappone instead of a map unanimously recommended to the council by the city’s redistricting board.
