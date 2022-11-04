There is sunshine in the forecast and that will at least make it seem a little warmer. However, temperatures will be 10-20° below average for this time of the year, with daytime highs only in the low to mid 30’s and overnight lows that will drop into the teens and single digits. This cold air mass isn’t moving anytime soon, so dig out the warm fuzzy socks, get ready to kick up the heat and throw another blanket on the bed.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO