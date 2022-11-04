Johnston students see — and touch — possible careers

Igor Gorbatovski, Assistant Principal of Cleveland Elementary, has been named Johnston County Public Schools (JCPS) 2022-2023 Assistant Principal of the Year. Born in Russia, Gorbatovski first visited the United States in 1997, as part of the American Belarusian Relief Organization, a relief organization for children living in areas contaminated with radiation from the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. By bringing the children to the United States, they were able to detoxify and receive much needed medical care.

