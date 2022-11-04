Johnston students see — and touch — possible careers
SMITHFIELD — More than 3,000 Johnston County eighth-graders descended on Johnston Community College recently to explore career opportunities. “The idea is to get students aware and to increase their awareness of careers and industries that are available to them,” said Reno Palombi, director of career and technical education for Johnston County Public Schools. The event, dubbed JoCo Works, is a […]
