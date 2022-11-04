Smithfield attorney is new president of State Bar
Smithfield attorney Marcia Armstrong is the new president of the N.C. State Bar. N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby administered the oath of office during the State Bar’s annual dinner on Oct. 20. Armstrong earned her bachelor’s degree from Salem College and her law degree from the Wake Forest University School of Law. She was a member of the […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password
The post Smithfield attorney is new president of State Bar first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .
Comments / 0