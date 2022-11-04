ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield attorney is new president of State Bar

By Scott Bolejack
 4 days ago

Smithfield attorney Marcia Armstrong is the new president of the N.C. State Bar. N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby administered the oath of office during the State Bar’s annual dinner on Oct. 20. Armstrong earned her bachelor’s degree from Salem College and her law degree from the Wake Forest University School of Law. She was a member of the […]

