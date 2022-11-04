Read full article on original website
WITN
Teen driver charged in Goldsboro deadly bicycle crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a 17-year-old girl has been charged, more than a week after a Goldsboro man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle. Gary Edenfield was hit on East Beech Street just before 4:00 p.m. on October 27th. The 55-year-old man died at the scene.
2-year-old accidentally shoots himself at Johnston County home
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A 2-year-old was shot Monday night, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office. Around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Brookside Lane in Four Oaks, where the toddler was being treated by his parents. The toddler, who was alert, was taken to WakeMed...
2-year-old accidentally shot after finding gun in Johnston County home
A 2-year-old is in the hospital after accidentally being shot in Johnston County.
Autryville woman, 24, dies in N.C. 24 wreck
A fatal wreck claimed the life of a 24-year-old Autryville woman Tuesday morning, a fatal collision that closed the eastbound lanes of N.C. 24
2 wanted after shootout at Circle K, Food Lion, North Carolina police say
Jamarrea Tyrek Taylor and Marquise Lashawn Taylor are now wanted on warrants for attempted murder and other charges, police said.
Woman dies in Lexus SUV fire at her North Carolina home
Police said they believe the dead person is Linda Brown, 64, who lived at the home where the fire happened.
WITN
Three shot during apparent robbery in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Wayne County believe robbery may have been a motive after three people were found shot early this morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Jake Drive in Dudley. The victims have been identified as Brandy Boomhower, 38, Jacob Boomhower, 21,...
2 North Carolina deputies suffer minor injuries after catching man armed with knife, sheriff says
An armed man was inside the gas station causing a disturbance and deputies were sent to the scene.
3 adults shot at Wayne County home, possibly during robbery
DUDLEY, N.C. — Three people shot Monday at a Wayne County home may have been victims of a robbery. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the home at 101 Jake Drive in Dudley, where detectives believe a robbery occurred. Three victims were identified...
Man stabbed in the neck outside North Carolina motel
A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police.
jocoreport.com
4 Injured, 2 Seriously In T-Bone Collision
FOUR OAKS – The intersection of Elevation Road and Raleigh Road was the scene of a serious two vehicle collision Sunday morning. Four people were transported to WakeMed for treatment of their injuries. About 9:30 am, a three-wheeled Polaris “Slingshot” driver riding with his son collided with a van...
WITN
Shots fired near Wayne County Courthouse
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say several gunshots were fired near the Wayne County Courthouse on Monday. The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 1:50 p.m., officers heard several gunshots being fired and responded to the area near the courthouse. While officers were responding, technology confirmed to them that shots were fired in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street.
Fight among 3 women leads to deadly double stabbing in North Carolina, police say
Raleigh police said they arrested a woman for stabbing two women and killing one of them during a fight Friday night.
jocoreport.com
Chase With Stolen Truck Ends Near Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – A two-county chase ended near Smithfield Saturday morning. Just before 8:00am, a Wilson County man reported his truck had been stolen. Using a tracking app, he was able to locate the GMC truck traveling on US 301 from Wilson County into Johnston County. The stolen truck soon...
cbs17
Woman dies after shooting along Bragg Street in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after she was shot in Raleigh early Sunday, police said. The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. along Bragg Street, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police did not say what led to the shooting or release the name of the woman...
Serious crash reported under bridge in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Sky 5 flew over a serious crash on Monday in Cumberland County, where a car reportedly fell off a bridge. The crash occurred before 7 a.m. near Fayetteville at 6210 Johnson St. There was no impact to traffic, but Sky 5 video showed the crashed car...
NC deputy charged with DWI, resigns: Sheriff
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one of their deputies has resigned after receiving a DWI charge.
Woman dies in car fire in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A senior citizen died Monday in a car fire outside her home in Rocky Mount. Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a home in the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road, where firefighters were working to extinguish a car fire.
WITN
Handicapped woman says broken elevator keeps her trapped
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Handicapped tenants at the Mays Landing Apartments in Maysville say they have been stuck in their building’s second floor for weeks because of a broken elevator. Jessica Webber is a tenant who is wheelchair-bound. “I want off this second floor,” Webber says. “I’ve been stuck...
Wayne County woman celebrates major jackpot victory
RALEIGH, N.C. – Patricia Taylor of Pikeville took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058. At the time Taylor purchased her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a $5 ticket receives 50 […]
