Goldsboro, NC

WITN

Teen driver charged in Goldsboro deadly bicycle crash

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a 17-year-old girl has been charged, more than a week after a Goldsboro man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle. Gary Edenfield was hit on East Beech Street just before 4:00 p.m. on October 27th. The 55-year-old man died at the scene.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Three shot during apparent robbery in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Wayne County believe robbery may have been a motive after three people were found shot early this morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Jake Drive in Dudley. The victims have been identified as Brandy Boomhower, 38, Jacob Boomhower, 21,...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

4 Injured, 2 Seriously In T-Bone Collision

FOUR OAKS – The intersection of Elevation Road and Raleigh Road was the scene of a serious two vehicle collision Sunday morning. Four people were transported to WakeMed for treatment of their injuries. About 9:30 am, a three-wheeled Polaris “Slingshot” driver riding with his son collided with a van...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Shots fired near Wayne County Courthouse

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say several gunshots were fired near the Wayne County Courthouse on Monday. The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 1:50 p.m., officers heard several gunshots being fired and responded to the area near the courthouse. While officers were responding, technology confirmed to them that shots were fired in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street.
GOLDSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Chase With Stolen Truck Ends Near Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – A two-county chase ended near Smithfield Saturday morning. Just before 8:00am, a Wilson County man reported his truck had been stolen. Using a tracking app, he was able to locate the GMC truck traveling on US 301 from Wilson County into Johnston County. The stolen truck soon...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WRAL News

Woman dies in car fire in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A senior citizen died Monday in a car fire outside her home in Rocky Mount. Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a home in the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road, where firefighters were working to extinguish a car fire.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Handicapped woman says broken elevator keeps her trapped

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Handicapped tenants at the Mays Landing Apartments in Maysville say they have been stuck in their building’s second floor for weeks because of a broken elevator. Jessica Webber is a tenant who is wheelchair-bound. “I want off this second floor,” Webber says. “I’ve been stuck...
MAYSVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wayne County woman celebrates major jackpot victory

RALEIGH, N.C. – Patricia Taylor of Pikeville took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058. At the time Taylor purchased her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a $5 ticket receives 50 […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC

