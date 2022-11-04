ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Man shot on Dixie St in Crestview, police investigate

Photos in this story could be graphic for some readers CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was shot in the hand Tuesday morning in what Crestview Police are investigating as a self-defense case. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Second Ave. and Dixie St. The police report said […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
Atmore Advance

Atmore man arrested for shooting into residence Oct. 20

An Atmore man was arrested Monday in reference to a shots fired into a residence call that occurred on Oct. 20, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said Layton Frye, 18, of Atmore, was transported to the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton after investigators were able to obtain evidence that he was allegedly at the scene during the incident. McMann added that Frye denied that he was present at the scene.
ATMORE, AL
WEAR

Deputies investigating after horse found shot dead in pasture in Molino

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a horse was shot and killed this past weekend in Molino. According to deputies, the horse was found shot dead Sunday morning in a pasture behind a home near Don Sutton Ballpark on Crabtree Church Road. Deputies responded...
MOLINO, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man dead after attempting to protect sister: Family members

UPDATE: Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Family members have identified the man that was shot and killed. Matthew Chase Richardson, 31, was allegedly shot and killed when he went to West Mobile house to “protect his sister” for a dispute. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police officer shot during West Mobile Homicide investigation

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — WATCH. We’re now learning more about an officer-involved shooting that happened while officers were investigating a homicide late Monday night in West Mobile. Both the murder suspect and Mobile Police officer are recovering after being shot during the chase. Police say it started Monday...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Niceville woman charged in fatal Okaloosa County shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Niceville woman has been charged after a fatal shooting in Okaloosa County Saturday night. Okaloosa County deputies responded to the woman's home on Adams Street at around 8:30 p.m. after she called the sheriff's office claiming she had just shot someone in a domestic violence related incident.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Niceville woman charged with felony murder

NICEVILLE, Fla. — A Niceville area woman has been charged with felony murder following a fatal shooting at her home on Adams Street Saturday evening, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Susan Cole, 58, called 9-1-1 around 8:30 p.m....
NICEVILLE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MSCO: Man accused of deadly hit-and-run in custody

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An intense man hunt following a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning has Mobile County Sheriff’s investigators crossing state lines. 26-year-old Wyatt Newburn, initially wanted for stealing cars, is now facing more serious charges. Newburn is accused of running away after breaking into at least two houses...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne Target employee leads to drug trafficking arrests

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A couple from California was arrested in Daphne over the weekend and charged with drug trafficking. After searching a converted school bus, police said they found an assortment of illegal drugs. Investigators say the couple claims they were in route to Florida and stopped off in Daphne on the way.
DAPHNE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy