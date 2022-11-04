An Atmore man was arrested Monday in reference to a shots fired into a residence call that occurred on Oct. 20, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said Layton Frye, 18, of Atmore, was transported to the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton after investigators were able to obtain evidence that he was allegedly at the scene during the incident. McMann added that Frye denied that he was present at the scene.

ATMORE, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO