Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Deputies: Navarre man charged with attempted murder for shooting trespasser
NAVARRE, Fla. -- A 47-year-old Navarre man is charged with attempted murder for a shooting Monday morning. The incident happened around 2 a.m. at an undeveloped lot at 2075 Pine Ranch Dr. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office initially reported they were speaking with a homeowner who shot a man...
WEAR
UPDATE: Man no longer wanted for questioning in fatal Escambia County stabbing
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- 61-year-old Cornelius Williams is no longer wanted for questioning. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 61-year-old man is wanted for questioning in a homicide that occurred in Escambia County in October. Deputies are trying to locate Cornelius Dudley Williams for questioning only. The homicide took place on...
Man shot on Dixie St in Crestview, police investigate
Photos in this story could be graphic for some readers CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was shot in the hand Tuesday morning in what Crestview Police are investigating as a self-defense case. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Second Ave. and Dixie St. The police report said […]
Atmore Advance
Atmore man arrested for shooting into residence Oct. 20
An Atmore man was arrested Monday in reference to a shots fired into a residence call that occurred on Oct. 20, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said Layton Frye, 18, of Atmore, was transported to the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton after investigators were able to obtain evidence that he was allegedly at the scene during the incident. McMann added that Frye denied that he was present at the scene.
WEAR
Deputies investigating after horse found shot dead in pasture in Molino
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a horse was shot and killed this past weekend in Molino. According to deputies, the horse was found shot dead Sunday morning in a pasture behind a home near Don Sutton Ballpark on Crabtree Church Road. Deputies responded...
Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Pine Ranch Dr. in Navarre
NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning on Pine Ranch Dr. in Navarre. According to the SRCSO, deputies responded to the home on 2075 Pine Ranch Dr., regarding the reported shooting and contacted the homeowner, who had reportedly fired the weapon. After […]
Mobile man dead after attempting to protect sister: Family members
UPDATE: Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Family members have identified the man that was shot and killed. Matthew Chase Richardson, 31, was allegedly shot and killed when he went to West Mobile house to “protect his sister” for a dispute. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the […]
Woman arrested for 4th DUI, side-swiped patrol vehicle, tried to bribe deputies to release her: FHP
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested a woman and charged her with her fourth DUI offense after she side swiped a FHP vehicle on U.S. Highway 98, Saturday night, according to a release from the FHP. Ludmila Mason was driving in a van headed westbound when she “failed to […]
WEAR
1 person hospitalized after fire at Moorings Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- At least two units suffered significant damage in a fire Monday night at the Moorings Apartments in Escambia County. Crews responded to the fire around 9:15 p.m. at the complex in the 8400-block of Old Spanish Trail Road. "Upon arrival, black smoke was seen coming through...
utv44.com
Mobile Police officer shot during West Mobile Homicide investigation
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — WATCH. We’re now learning more about an officer-involved shooting that happened while officers were investigating a homicide late Monday night in West Mobile. Both the murder suspect and Mobile Police officer are recovering after being shot during the chase. Police say it started Monday...
WEAR
Pensacola woman charged with DUI after hitting FHP vehicle, leaving scene
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 57-year-old Pensacola woman is facing DUI charges after hitting a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle -- and then leaving the scene -- Saturday evening in Okaloosa County. Ludmilla Mason was charged with:. DUI - damaging property. DUI - 4th offense. Leaving the Scene of a Crash.
WEAR
Niceville woman charged in fatal Okaloosa County shooting
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Niceville woman has been charged after a fatal shooting in Okaloosa County Saturday night. Okaloosa County deputies responded to the woman's home on Adams Street at around 8:30 p.m. after she called the sheriff's office claiming she had just shot someone in a domestic violence related incident.
WEAR
Crestview café owner arrested for running illegal gambling with slot machines
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The owner of Lucky Pearl Internet Café in Crestview was arrested on charges of running illegal gambling out of his business. He was booked into Okaloosa County Jail last Wednesday. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrest report, Lin kept a gaming room with...
Pickup truck and trailer stolen in Destin, found in thrift store parking lot
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man had his pickup truck and trailer stolen from a Destin gas station Monday night. According to an OCSO report, the truck owner went inside a gas station on Main St. and turned around to see his truck leaving the parking lot. OCSO said […]
‘We’re going to fight together’: Family remembers man in Mobile standoff
We're hearing from the man's family at the center of a more than five-hour standoff in downtown Mobile.
niceville.com
Niceville woman charged with felony murder
NICEVILLE, Fla. — A Niceville area woman has been charged with felony murder following a fatal shooting at her home on Adams Street Saturday evening, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Susan Cole, 58, called 9-1-1 around 8:30 p.m....
Intense manhunt for suspect involved in fatal wreck ends in Mississippi casino parking lot
A week-long manhunt for a suspect believed to be involved in multiple burglaries and a fatal hit-and-run accident on the interstate in Alabama has ended in a casino parking lot in Biloxi. Officers with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have been searching for Wyatt Newburn, 26, who I accused of...
WALA-TV FOX10
MSCO: Man accused of deadly hit-and-run in custody
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An intense man hunt following a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning has Mobile County Sheriff’s investigators crossing state lines. 26-year-old Wyatt Newburn, initially wanted for stealing cars, is now facing more serious charges. Newburn is accused of running away after breaking into at least two houses...
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne Target employee leads to drug trafficking arrests
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A couple from California was arrested in Daphne over the weekend and charged with drug trafficking. After searching a converted school bus, police said they found an assortment of illegal drugs. Investigators say the couple claims they were in route to Florida and stopped off in Daphne on the way.
Mobile County judge sentenced convicted felon to 30 months in prison: State Attorney
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge sentenced a Mobile man to 30 months in prison for “being a felon in possession of a firearm,” according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama. According to court documents, George Lee Thompson, 35, was arrested by Mobile police in June 2021 […]
Comments / 0