Police identify driver in rollover crash in Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - State police have identified the people involved in Thursday’s crash in the village of Alexandria Bay. Troopers said 63-year-old Ernest Betancourt of Ogdensburg was driving an SUV west on State Route 12 when he struck the rear of a pickup truck stopped at the intersection of State Route 26.
Police: truck driver in crash with motorcyclist was unlicensed
TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - State police have released the names of the motorcyclist and truck driver involved in Wednesday’s crash in the town of Alexandria. Troopers said 21-year-old Randy Murphy of LaFargeville was driving a box truck on County Route 2, also known as Barnes Settlement Road.
Troopers release name of Central NY toddler killed in car crash; 6 others taken to hospital
Plainfield, N.Y. — Troopers have released the name of a 3-year-old from Central New York who was killed in a car crash in Otsego County Wednesday. Amina Estrada, of Rome, was pronounced dead after the crash on Forest Hill Road in the town of Plainfield after a 2004 Ford Expedition struck an embankment and partially overturned around 8:54 p.m., troopers said in a news release.
Update: power restored to over 1,000 people in Tully and Otisco
Update as of 10:45 p.m.: Power has been fully restored in Tully and Otisco. Update as of 9 p.m.: 748 people are still without power and power is now expected to be restored at 11 p.m. Tully, N.Y. — Over 1,000 people are without power in Tully and Otisco after...
Hamilton police officers help brothers trick-or-treat after mom hit by car
Two Hamilton police officers came to the rescue of two brothers after they witnessed a scary situation. The boys were trick-or-treating with their mother on Halloween night when she was struck by a car. The driver took off. Luckily, the boys were not hurt. Once the mother was taken to...
Cosmetics giant Avon to close Suffern facility after 136 years in the village
The company plans to close at the end of 2024 and will begin laying off workers this coming February. There are currently 136 employees at the factory. At one point, there were more than 1,000 workers there.
3-year-old killed in Otsego County crash
Yesterday, New York State Police responded to a serious one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in Plainfield, New York.
Rome Toddler, 3, Killed in CNY Crash
A three-year-old girl from Rome was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Otsego County. New York State Police say the toddler was among seven people, including five kids, who were traveling in an SUV on Frost Hill Road in the town of Plainfield on Wednesday night. Shortly before 9:00 p.m., troopers say the vehicle went off the roadway, hit an embankment and partially overturned, but what caused the accident is unclear.
Names released in fatal Otsego County crash
Yesterday, New York State Police responded to a serious one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in Plainfield, New York.
Window manufacturer sentenced for selling inferior windows to local school districts
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Attorney General's office announced this week that a window manufacturer was sentenced to repay several schools across the state for selling them inferior windows. Thomas Parsons and his company Litex will have to repay $3 million to the schools and are banned...
Santa's Village lights up American Christmas in Mount Vernon
The company is opening it’s door to the public today with an illuminated walk-through of Santa’s Village.
Madison County Man Dies in 1 Vehicle Crash, Police Say
A Chittenango man was killed in a one vehicle crash in Madison County Tuesday. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Ricky Paone was traveling on North Butler Road in the town of Smithfield when he went off the roadway and struck a tree and a ditch. Paone, 60, later...
Neighbors using alternatives to heat their home to save money
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- CountryMax in Dewitt says they’ve been getting more requests for pellets to help save money on heating the home this winter. Store Manager, Chase Kilmer, said customers have expressed concern about how much they’ll have to pay if they heat their home with oil or natural gas, so they’ve decided to turn to pellets.
New Accessible Oneida Lake Boat Launch Construction Underway
The boat launch will connect to Oneida Lake and its world-class fishing. As DEC continues to expand recreational opportunities for people of all abilities, the site will have several Americans with Disabilities Act- (ADA) compliant features. Plans include a two-lane, concrete launch ramp with floating docks, canoe/kayak launch, fishing pier, parking area with 24 car and 49 car/trailer parking spaces, including some accessible parking, and port-a-johns.
New York State Police: 189 arrests for DWI over Halloween weekend
State police report that impaired driving arrests over the Halloween weekend was up 42% from the previous year.
Strong wind gusts in CNY could reach up to 50 mph, advisory issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service warns strong winds could cause power outages in Central New York Saturday night into Sunday morning. The weather service issued a wind advisory for Onondaga, Southern Cayuga, Seneca and Yates counties. The advisory will go into effect at 8 p.m. and last until 3 a.m. Sunday.
Herkimer County IDA receives large grant
Herkimer, New York – The New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation has awarded $279.3 million in WIIA and IMG grants to support nearly $1 billion in projects across the state that protect public health or improve water quality. The Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency (HCIDA) has received $9,358,800 of this total, which is one of the largest grants awarded. “This is a great opportunity for Herkimer County,” states CEO John J. Piseck, “as Herkimer County and the surrounding region suffer from aging infrastructure that requires modernization and improvement to provide services such as clean drinking water to ensure the health and safety of the region’s residents. This project is expected to support over 22,000 residents in Herkimer County.”
Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?
Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley
During Halloween week New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Greenburgh Black Lives Matter mural suffering damage
Harper showed News 12 damage caused by bird droppings, water and rain since the mural, located underneath the I-287 overpass on Manhattan Avenue in Greenburgh, was completed two months ago.
