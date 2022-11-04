Read full article on original website
Patriots Vs. Colts Takeaways: Matt Judon, Defense Wreak Havoc in 26-3 Rout
Patriots-Colts takeaways: Judon, defense wreak havoc in 26-3 rout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Indianapolis Colts are as bad as we thought they were. The New England Patriots' defense put on a clinic Sunday at Gillette Stadium, holding the Colts' offense to 121 total yards on 60 plays (2.0 yards per play) and 0-for-14 on fourth down en route to an easy 26-3 win.
Patriots Defense Leads Way in 26-3 Victory; New England Above .500 for 1st Time This Season
The New England Patriots are above .500 for the first time this season as they head into their bye week, having won two straight and four of their last five. Mac Jones had a touchdown pass, Nick Folk added four field goals and the Patriots finished with nearly 10 sacks to help New England beat the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Rex Ryan Lost Patriots-Jets Bet With Tedy Bruschi, Paid Up in Hilarious Fashion
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet and paid up in hilarious fashion originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If you turned on ESPN this morning for this week's "Sunday NFL Countdown" show you saw a truly bizarre and, frankly, stunning sight. Rex Ryan in a New England Patriots hoodie and...
Tom Brady, Bucs Snap Skid With Dramatic Win Over Rams
Tom Brady, Bucs snap skid with dramatic win over Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Vintage Tom Brady showed up in the final minute of Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Los Angeles Rams showdown. Brady and the Bucs trailed by four points when they got the ball back with 44 seconds...
Matt Judon, Josh Uche Make Patriots History in Win Over Colts
Judon, Uche make Patriots history in win over Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It was a long Sunday afternoon for the Indianapolis Colts offensive line as it had no answer for New England Patriots linebackers Matthew Judon and Josh Uche. Judon and Uche notched three sacks apiece on...
NFL Rumors: Dallas Cowboys Are Targeting Odell Beckham Jr.?
Beckham Jr. could return to NFC East on unexpected team originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The NFC East is surprisingly the best division in football through Week 9, something few if any expected heading into the year, and the race for playoff positioning is getting spicy. And if the...
Patriots Players Claim Colts New What Plays They Were Going to Run
Patriots players say Colts LB was tipped off to their offensive plays originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Why did the New England Patriots' offense manage just 203 total yards and one gift of a touchdown Sunday?. If you ask some of their players, it's partly because the Indianapolis Colts...
2022 NFL Playoff Picture: Updated AFC Standings, Scenarios Entering Week 10
NFL Playoff Picture: How Patriots' position changed after Week 9 results originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots are above the .500 mark for the first time during the 2022 NFL season after beating the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 in Sunday's Week 9 game at Gillette Stadium. The...
Bills QB Josh Allen Being Evaluated for Potential UCL Injury
Bills' Josh Allen being evaluated for potential UCL injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills got more than a loss in the standings when they fell to the New York Jets on Sunday. Quarterback Josh Allen is being evaluated for an elbow injury to the ulnar collateral...
Patriots Talk: Is New England's Offense Even Fixable This Season?
Is Patriots' offense even fixable during the 2022 NFL season? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots defense has played really well throughout the 2022 NFL season, and you could argue this unit's best performance came Sunday in a 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The defense...
Why Isn't Jalen Hurts Favored to Win 2022 NFL MVP?
Why isn't Jalen Hurts favored to win 2022 NFL MVP? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Week 9 of the NFL season is in the books, and the contenders are separating themselves from the pretenders. The Eagles are the lone unbeaten team, and just one team – the Vikings, who they have already beaten – is within two games of them in the standings.
Lil Wayne Not Sure If Aaron Rodgers Wants to Win
Lil Wayne not sure if Aaron Rodgers wants to win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Like many Packers fans, Lil Wayne was once again disappointed with Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. The star quarterback threw three interceptions, including two endzone interceptions in the first half, as Green Bay fell to...
Did Patriots Tip Their Plays Vs. Colts? Belichick Gives Surprising Answer
Belichick makes surprising admission about Patriots tipping plays originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Bill Belichick-led New England Patriots pride themselves on out-scheming other teams and keeping their opponents off-balance. So, it was eye-opening to read that several Patriots players claimed they could hear Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard...
