wataugaonline.com
Mountaineers Break Scoring Record with 142 Points in Season-Opening Win
BOONE, N.C. – App State men's basketball scored the most points in school history during a dominant performance in which the squad defeated Warren Wilson, 142-74. The Mountaineers showcased their depth in front of the Holmes crowd, with all 15 players earning minutes and no one going above 20. The Black & Gold had 79 bench points, 52 points in the paint, 45 fast-break points, and went 39-43 from the line (.907). Their 30 assists were the most that the team has achieved during Dustin Kerns‘ time as head coach.
wataugaonline.com
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes a stop at Watauga High School
Watauga High School was one of three stops for the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on Tuesday. The tree’s journey started from the Pisgah National Forest after it was cut on Saturday. In total over the course of two weeks, it will make 14 stops in North Carolina from the mountains to the coast and two stops in Virginia. The Watauga High visit was stop number 7 of the tour.
wataugaonline.com
Treasurer Folwell Returns Missing Cash that Will Assist High Country Residents
(Raleigh, N.C.) – WAMY Community Action is a bedrock anti-poverty agency helping less advantaged people in North Carolina’s high country, but the current state of the economy makes its mission financially challenging. State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, found some money in the state coffers belonging to the nonprofit, and was in Boone on Thursday, Nov. 3, to return the missing funds.
iredellfreenews.com
Fort Dobbs to honor North Carolina’s military history on November 12-13
Fort Dobbs State Historic Site will honor North Carolina’s military history with a “Military Timeline” event on November 12-13. Visitors will learn about the experiences of soldiers and support personnel over the past 450 years. “It’s important for us to remember the men and women who have...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Wolverines battle, but can’t slow Maiden in playoff loss
Maiden’s postgame huddle ended here Friday, and the Blue Devils began celebrating their way toward their locker room. Linebacker Alec Hall veered away from the noise and walked over to a quiet group of Polk County players. “You guys are amazing,” Hall said, full of sincerity. “You scored 33...
wataugaonline.com
Lees-McRae to honor veterans with annual Veterans Day ceremony on campus
BANNER ELK, N.C.─ Students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members are invited to join Lees-McRae in a special Veteran’s Day ceremony to honor past and present members of the United States Armed Forces. This event will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at the college’s Veterans Memorial in Swank Park.
Raleigh News & Observer
Catawba Two Kings Casino hasn’t satisfied federal regulators as investigation nears end
This summer, Catawba Indian Nation leaders said a federal investigation into its business dealings for the tribe’s Two Kings Casino was a “standard review.”. But documents pertaining to the investigation show the National Indian Gaming Commission has had substantial concerns about the legality of the Catawba business agreements for more than a year.
Elkin Tribune
Three Trails boutique hotel opens in Elkin
A ribbon cutting ceremony is held for the new Three Trails hotel in downtown Elkin. A spacious living area in one of the 14-units at the Three Trails boutique hotel in downtown Elkin. Stephen Hetherington (left) leads guests on a tour of the newly opened Three Trails hotel in downtown...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State
The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
dailypaws.com
Kittens Discovered in Old Fighter Jet at North Carolina Aviation Museum Could Be Adopted Soon
The Hickory Aviation Museum sits outdoors, so its members have long dealt with Mother Nature's full repertoire: rain, snow, wind, and tornados. Even some bees have occupied its aircraft. But what the North Carolina museum found inside a Cold War-era T-33 Shooting Star late last month was a bit of...
newsnationnow.com
Pat Harrigan’s family ‘out to the four winds’ after shooting
(NewsNation) — A shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina home of Republican congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents is under investigation. Harrigan’s parents were watching Harrigan’s young children, ages 3 and 5, when a bullet shattered their laundry room window the night of Oct. 18. No one was physically injured.
Inmate arranged drug deals from the inside in Catawba, Lincoln counties: CLT DOJ
An inmate arranging drug deals from the inside in Catawba and Lincoln counties was sentenced Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.
Hickory woman killed in crash on NC highway; Newton man charged
A Hickory woman was killed in a crash after a driver turned in front of her on NC 16 in Catawba County Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Taylorsville man charged with felony after posting a person’s private image: Sheriff
The woman, in this case, said that she had only shared this image with Richard Eric Speagle, 52, of Taylorsville, and no one else would have had access to the image.
Detectives in Lincoln County search for 2 armed bank robbery suspects
DENVER, N.C. — Two men armed with handguns are accused of robbing a Denver bank Monday and Lincoln County sheriff’s detectives are searching for them. Deputies were called to the State Employees Credit Union close to 11:10 a.m. on North Carolina Highway 73 after receiving a report from the bank’s alarm company.
wccbcharlotte.com
Hickory Police Investigates Deadly Drive-By Shooting
HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 900 block of Highland Avenue NE around 2:52 a.m., after receiving a 911 call from a citizen who saw a car off the roadway. The caller told police two...
1 dead, 1 hurt after car shot into in Hickory, police say
