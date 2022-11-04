ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manasquan, NJ

Man Sentenced 16 Years For Leading Drug Ring

By Chris Lundy
 4 days ago
MANASQUAN – A local man received more than 16 years in prison for his part in distributing cocaine and a fentanyl analogue, police said.

Richard Dobin, 30, of Manasquan, was sentenced to 188 months for leading a drug trafficking organization based in Monmouth County, police said. He sold the drugs locally and on the internet from February through August of 2017. At the time of his arrest, he was working on making his own pills in a stash house in Middletown. A search of his property uncovered more than nine kilograms of fentanyl pills and nearly five kilograms of cocaine.

After his prison term, he will have four years of supervised release. Additionally, his cryptocurrency was turned over to authorities.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger thanked special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Newark Division, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Susan A. Gibson; the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigation (HSI), Newark Division, under the direction of under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Ricky J. Patel; postal inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Newark, under the direction of Acting Inspector in Charge Raimundo Marrero, Philadelphia Division; and special agents of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Matthew Modafferi, Northeast Area Field Office, with the investigation leading to the sentencing. He also thanked the Middletown Police Department for its assistance.

