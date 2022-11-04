Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Related
Midlands Veterans Day 2022 celebrations
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is a federal holiday to honor military veterans of the US Armed Services. In communities throughout South Carolina, there will be parades and prayer services honoring those who served their country. Here is a list of happenings, beginning this weekend:. SC Guard...
coladaily.com
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating shooting off of Piney Grove Rd.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to the department, deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Wynn Way, located off of Piney Grove Rd. Deputies arrived at the scene...
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies investigate overnight shooting on Wynn Way
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating a possible shooting overnight. It happened at the 200 block of Wynn Way in Columbia. Investigators say they responded to the shooting around 3:30am. When deputies arrived they say they found one person with a gunshot wound, they were taken...
Motorcyclists killed after hitting SUV backing into road, SCHP says
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating a crash that happened Sunday evening in Kershaw County and left two people dead. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Smyrna Road near Belvis Road - roughly 6 miles north of Elgin.
WIS-TV
Two dead after motorcycle collision in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people are deceased after a motorcycle collision on Smyrna Road near Belvis Road. The collision occurred on Nov. 6 around 7 p.m., roughly 6 miles north of Elgin. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, a 2000 Harley Davidson...
FOX Carolina
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Union County
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Fire Department says they’re responding to a house fire on Mt. Tabor Rd. Officials say there’s no further details at this time, but stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
wfxg.com
Man's body found in manhole in Johnston
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Edgefield County Coroner's Office and other local agencies are investigating a body found in a manhole in Johnston. According to the coroner's office, the body of forty-one-year-old Derrick Coleman was found inside a manhole on Sandra Dr. late Friday afternoon. Coleman is from Lexington, but investigators believe he has ties to Johnston.
Two teens reported missing from West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police Department are asking for the public's help to find two teenagers reported as runaways from West Columbia. While few details were immediately available, police say 15-year-old Matthew Henry is from Pawley’s Island and 16-year-old Austin Conley is from Bishopville. Anyone with...
Investigation underway after body found inside manhole in Johnston
State and local agencies are investigating after the body of a man was found inside a manhole on Sandra Drive in Johnston late Friday afternoon.
WIS-TV
One person taken to hospital after early morning shooting, say investigators
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officials say deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Wynn Way. When deputies arrived at the scene,...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police: 18 year-old suspect arrested for murder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of 18 year-old Sharquis K. O’Neal. The suspect was arrested following an isolated shooting of his 20 year-old friend that occurred on Nov. 3 on Sycamore Avenue, according to police. Authorities say O’Neal is charged with Murder and...
Authorities arrest man accused of shooting, killing friend early Thursday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have made an arrest in a deadly Thursday morning shooting off of North Main Street. According to police, 18-year-old Sharquis K. O'Neal has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the shooting of his 20-year-old friend.
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in killing of 17-year-old on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities arrested a suspect within hours of the shooting death of a teenager over the weekend in Augusta. On Sunday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Frederick Grace, 42, on charges of murder, possession of firearm by convicted felon and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. says they found missing 15 year-old
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they found missing 15 year-old Hayden Rhodes. The teen was last seen leaving her home on Lomis Court in Hopkins on Nov. 7 around 7 a.m. Rhodes is described as having long braids, weighs 125 lbs, and is approximately 5’6″.
Coroner identifies woman killed in hit-and-run crash involving motorcycle
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Lee County Coroner's Office has identified a woman who died after the motorcycle she was riding was struck by an unknown vehicle west of Bishopville. According to Coroner Larry Logan, 55-year-old Brenda Burghard of Clover was riding on the motorcycle when it was struck. The South Carolina Highway Patrol, which is still investigating the crash, said the motorcycle was on SC-34 (Camden Highway) roughly five miles west of Bishopville when it was struck by another vehicle.
abccolumbia.com
Police: Second arrest in ’18 murder
Columbia,S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say a second suspect is in custody in connection with a 2018 shooting death. Investigators say Dashawn Muldrow was arrested recently in Albany, NY and extradited back to Columbia. According to police, on October 5, 2018 Muldrow and Dominic McDaniel broke into and robbed a...
Inmate scaled fence, escaped from correctional center in Lexington, authorities say
LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington. The Department of Public Safety says that Porche scaled a fence and ran away just […]
Car crashes into home in early morning high-speed chase on Piney Grove Road
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A driver trying to elude a traffic stop caused an early morning high-speed chase in Lexington County that didn't end even when the driver crashed into a home on Piney Grove Road. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department incident report, at around 12 a.m....
WRDW-TV
17-year-old killed in shooting on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting late Saturday claimed the life of a teenager, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s swept the CSRA since spring. His body was found after Richmond County deputies responded to 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Park, at 9:37 pm, to investigate a report of a shooting.
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Aiken County
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened Friday morning on Hatchaway Bridge Road near Charleston Highway in Aiken County.
Comments / 0