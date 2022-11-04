LEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Lee County Coroner's Office has identified a woman who died after the motorcycle she was riding was struck by an unknown vehicle west of Bishopville. According to Coroner Larry Logan, 55-year-old Brenda Burghard of Clover was riding on the motorcycle when it was struck. The South Carolina Highway Patrol, which is still investigating the crash, said the motorcycle was on SC-34 (Camden Highway) roughly five miles west of Bishopville when it was struck by another vehicle.

BISHOPVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO