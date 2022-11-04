ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

Midlands Veterans Day 2022 celebrations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is a federal holiday to honor military veterans of the US Armed Services. In communities throughout South Carolina, there will be parades and prayer services honoring those who served their country. Here is a list of happenings, beginning this weekend:. SC Guard...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland deputies investigate overnight shooting on Wynn Way

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating a possible shooting overnight. It happened at the 200 block of Wynn Way in Columbia. Investigators say they responded to the shooting around 3:30am. When deputies arrived they say they found one person with a gunshot wound, they were taken...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Two dead after motorcycle collision in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people are deceased after a motorcycle collision on Smyrna Road near Belvis Road. The collision occurred on Nov. 6 around 7 p.m., roughly 6 miles north of Elgin. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, a 2000 Harley Davidson...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Man's body found in manhole in Johnston

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Edgefield County Coroner's Office and other local agencies are investigating a body found in a manhole in Johnston. According to the coroner's office, the body of forty-one-year-old Derrick Coleman was found inside a manhole on Sandra Dr. late Friday afternoon. Coleman is from Lexington, but investigators believe he has ties to Johnston.
JOHNSTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Two teens reported missing from West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police Department are asking for the public's help to find two teenagers reported as runaways from West Columbia. While few details were immediately available, police say 15-year-old Matthew Henry is from Pawley’s Island and 16-year-old Austin Conley is from Bishopville. Anyone with...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police: 18 year-old suspect arrested for murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of 18 year-old Sharquis K. O’Neal. The suspect was arrested following an isolated shooting of his 20 year-old friend that occurred on Nov. 3 on Sycamore Avenue, according to police. Authorities say O’Neal is charged with Murder and...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in killing of 17-year-old on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities arrested a suspect within hours of the shooting death of a teenager over the weekend in Augusta. On Sunday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Frederick Grace, 42, on charges of murder, possession of firearm by convicted felon and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies woman killed in hit-and-run crash involving motorcycle

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Lee County Coroner's Office has identified a woman who died after the motorcycle she was riding was struck by an unknown vehicle west of Bishopville. According to Coroner Larry Logan, 55-year-old Brenda Burghard of Clover was riding on the motorcycle when it was struck. The South Carolina Highway Patrol, which is still investigating the crash, said the motorcycle was on SC-34 (Camden Highway) roughly five miles west of Bishopville when it was struck by another vehicle.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Police: Second arrest in ’18 murder

Columbia,S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say a second suspect is in custody in connection with a 2018 shooting death. Investigators say Dashawn Muldrow was arrested recently in Albany, NY and extradited back to Columbia. According to police, on October 5, 2018 Muldrow and Dominic McDaniel broke into and robbed a...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

17-year-old killed in shooting on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting late Saturday claimed the life of a teenager, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s swept the CSRA since spring. His body was found after Richmond County deputies responded to 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Park, at 9:37 pm, to investigate a report of a shooting.
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy