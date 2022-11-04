Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Related
6 Vehicles Recovered After Arrest of Lafayette Man
A Lafayette man has been arrested on felony theft charges as local authorities say multiple victims, including insurance companies, have been out several thousand dollars.
12-year-old who threatened to ‘shoot up’ sheriff’s office employee, local business, arrested
St. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)— A 12-year-old boy was arrested Monday on accusations he threatened to ‘shoot up’ a local business, and an employee of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities said. According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, the 12-year-old is also accused of making threats on social media toward his own school, Cecilia Jr. High and […]
Arrest made after body found in Lafayette
Police working to confirm the identity of a suspect in a homicide case.
wbrz.com
Man hid under home for hours after being shot Sunday
BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot early Sunday morning hid out under a home for hours before going to a hospital. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man told officers he was at an intersection near North Street when a group of people tried to get him to stop.
brproud.com
Deputies respond to shots fired in Livingston Parish; 1 injured
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon is under investigation in Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the shooting took place at 1 p.m. on Hwy 40 at Jones Road at an Independence address. He said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputy with Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested, officials say
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was arrested and charged on Monday, Nov. 7, according to officials. A spokesman with APSO said Adam Sylve faces four counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office. Sylve is accused...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials have determined that the death of a 1-year-old child on Halloween night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was due to a fentanyl overdose. This is at least the second fentanyl-related death of a young child in the capital this year and will likely result in further demands for reform in […]
Three arrested in connection to St. Tammany Parish fair shooting
Three people are in custody in connection to a shooting outside the St. Tammany Parish fair last month.
brproud.com
One hurt in shooting on North St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
wbrz.com
State was reportedly warned about dangerous home days before infant's overdose death
BATON ROUGE - The Department of Children and Family Services was warned about a 1-year-old's potentially dangerous living conditions days before the infant died from a fentanyl overdose, and now the child's father has seemingly disappeared. Watch live newscasts here. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the child, Jahrei Paul,...
Lafayette businessman charged with one count felony theft
A Lafayette businessman has been charged with one count of felony theft, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office
wbrz.com
Police: Man found shot to death outside Baton Rouge apartment complex overnight
BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death outside an apartment complex off Florida Boulevard overnight. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 2:58 a.m. Saturday outside Towne Oaks apartment complex on North Sherwood Forest Drive, just off Florida Boulevard. Officers arrived and found 25-year-old...
brproud.com
3 men, 3 teens, arrested in Baton Rouge after large armed robbery investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Six people, including three teenagers, were arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after a massive armed robbery investigation. The sheriff’s office says its Armed Robbery and Burglary detectives investigated a rumor that six suspects were armed with AR-15 style rifles and targeting Hispanic victims to rob them outside of their residence at gun point.
brproud.com
1 dead after early morning shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 25-year-old was killed in Baton Rouge early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Davante Ross was killed after a shooting in the 1300 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive around 3 a.m. Police say his body was found in a nearby parking lot.
fox8live.com
Arrest warrants issued in murder of 15-year-old killed near Bogalusa High football stadium, police say
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Arrest warrants have been issued for three suspects in the murder of 15-year-old Jerry Smith, of Covington, who was killed outside of the Bogalusa High football stadium while a game was in progress. Smith was killed on Oct. 14 after he got involved in a gunfight...
iheart.com
Six Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested After Pursuit In Baton Rouge
Six suspects are in custody and accused of recent armed robberies in Hispanic communities. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies say four teens and two adults had carried out a string of similar armed robberies starting in July. In each robbery, a group of masked men would rob Hispanic victims outside...
theadvocate.com
Baby died from fentanyl 10 days after Louisiana social workers were warned about family
One week before baby Jahrei Paul died on Halloween in Baton Rouge, someone called Louisiana’s child welfare hotline to warn that he and his siblings needed help. Paul’s mother and grandmother were using drugs, a caller said. They conveyed an urgent, and prescient, concern: “Y’all need to just go out there before another child dies.”
BRPD: 2 people injured in College Drive shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said investigators are looking into a shooting that left two people injured on Saturday, Nov. 5. The spokesman said the shooting happened on College Drive in Baton Rouge, but the two victims drove to South Harrells Ferry Road to call for help.
wbrz.com
Two people shot on College Drive early Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot on College Drive early Saturday morning, but were found calling for help on South Harrell's Ferry Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers said the victims suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to...
15-year-old juvenile dead in Opelousas shooting incident
According to Opelousas Police Chief, Martin McLendon, officers responded to the scene of a fatal shooting that took place Tuesday night.
Comments / 0