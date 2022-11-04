Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Gin Blossoms to perform at Raider Alley before TTU vs. KU football game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Gin Blossoms will perform at Raider Alley on November 12, 2022, before the TTU vs. KU football game. Raider Alley opens at 2 p.m. and the concert begins at 4 p.m. Those who would like to join the party can get a ride from CitiBus...
fox34.com
Lady Raiders win season opener
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Powered by an epic 22-3 second quarter and a 38-8 run, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders downed Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 69-49 Tuesday, in front of a strong crowd on opening night of the college basketball season. Texas Tech (1-0) was led by a trio of...
fox34.com
Wallin makes third-straight ITF semifinals appearance
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Olle Wallin made it to his third-consecutive ITF tournament semifinals at the Fayetteville 15k where he won three singles matches and added a doubles victory. First, Wallin took on Benedikt Emesz (ATP 1605) and put together a straight-set win against him in the first round, 6-3,...
fox34.com
TTU kicks off First-Gen week: guiding students as they earn their degree
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech will be hosting events all week long to celebrate first-generation college students. Over the course of this week students, and faculty will have the opportunity to network and enhance first-generation students’ academic experience. Brandon Cruz, Director of First Generation Transitions and Mentoring Programs...
fox34.com
4 vehicle crash on Texas Tech Pkwy and Erskine
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a four-vehicle crash at Texas Tech Parkway and Erskine Street in front of the Stripes Convenience Store. The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. According to LPD the crash involved a red Chevy Colorado, a red SUV, a gray passenger car, and another vehicle of unknown make and model. The Westbound lanes of Erskine have been closed as responders work the scene.
fox34.com
Hard freeze ahead for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild temperatures highlight weather the next couple of days across the South Plains. A hard freeze, however, will follow. Areas of low visibility in fog and drizzle are possible through this morning under an overcast sky. There will be breaks in the overcast this afternoon, which will be quite breezy to somewhat windy. Highs will be in the 70s, about five to ten degrees above average for the time of year.
fox34.com
Tacos & Tequila Festival brings economic boost, national talent to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Live music, tacos and tequila: three things many Lubbockites experienced Saturday night at the Tacos & Tequila Music Festival. Thomas Boucher hopes this night will allow more entertainment to take the stage in Lubbock in the coming years. “We wanted to do this with more of...
fox34.com
The only weather missing: Snow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains will experience a wide variety of weather, including temperatures, this week. From thunder to drizzle, fog to rain, sun to wind, and Lubbock’s first freeze of the season. About the only weather missing this week will be snow. This afternoon mostly cloudy...
fox34.com
Carpet Tech’s annual BOGO toy drive benefits Buckner Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - When we think about the approaching holidays, visions of family gatherings, festive meals, trimmed trees, and wrapped gifts come to mind. But we all know this Christmas vision is not the same for everyone in our community. That’s why we have so many local individuals, businesses, and nonprofits working together to make the season special for everyone, especially the children.
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in shooting near Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after being shot on 19th Street near Avenue Y. Police received the call of shots fired around 1:50 p.m. Initial reports are calling it an accidental discharge. No one has been arrested and LPD says there is no threat to...
fox34.com
LISD community outreach forum
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD, with help from the City of Lubbock Municipal Court and the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center, will be hosting a Lubbock Community Outreach forum at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center this Wednesday, November 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The forum will feature...
fox34.com
Two vehicle crash at 50th and Indiana, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Indiana involving two passenger cars. LPD received the call just before 5 p.m. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Indiana just past the intersection. One person sustained...
fox34.com
Goodwill Career Resource Center grand opening
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas announced its grand opening for the new Career Resource Center (CRC), Thursday, November 10, at 10 a.m. at 6520 University, Lubbock Texas 79413. The grand opening will kick off with a Mayoral Proclamation and a ribbon cutting. Tours will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
fox34.com
Donations Needed: Community gardens in need of old pumpkins
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Well aware that many people are about to throw away a lot of pumpkins soon, an area organization is asking many to reconsider. It is part of a project to help spruce up community gardens throughout Lubbock. Signs are going up around the community gardens in...
fox34.com
Allen Theater presents ‘Davina & The Vagabonds’ Nov. 10
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - New spin on an old sound, Davina and the Vagabonds have created a stir on the national music scene with their high-energy live shows and commanding stage presence. With influences ranging from Fats Domino and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Aretha Franklin and Tom Waits, the band is converting audiences one show at a time, from Vancouver to Miami and across Europe. In 2011 Davina released her first full length, all original album Black Cloud. It was named one of the 10 best releases of the year by the Minneapolis Star & Tribune and awarded 4 ½ stars from Downbeat Magazine. Their next release in 2014, Sunshine, hit number 13 in the Billboard Blues Chart and led them to be a musical feature on the hit BBC show, later with Jools Holland. DATV’s shows are filled with New Orleans charm, Memphis soul swagger, dark theatrical moments that evoke Kurt Weill, and tender gospel passages.
fox34.com
iNSPiRe: ‘The Power of a Mother’s Love’ A conversation with Marcus Bullock hosted by the YWCA
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The YWCA of Lubbock will host iNSPiRe: ‘The Power of a Mother’s Love’ A conversation with Marcus Bullock Wednesday, Nov. 9, starting at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited. Find ticket information here. News release from YWCA:. Funny. Innovative. Inspiring. These are words...
fox34.com
1 person injured in rollover on Slide Road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 5400 block of Slide Road that left a blue Jeep Wrangler on its side. LPD received the call at 1:46 p.m. The crash occurred in the northbound lane of Slide Road between 53rd and 54th Street. Responders have closed down one southbound lane and two northbound lanes.
fox34.com
Alvin Flores indicted for murder of Severo Losoya
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Alvin Flores, 42, has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury for the October 21 murder of Severo Losoya on October 21. PREVIOUS STORY: Man charged with murder following late October shooting in North Lubbock. At 11:01 p.m., Lubbock Police were called to the 200 block...
fox34.com
Second suspect indicted in deadly 2021 drive-by shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man reportedly involved in a deadly drive-by shooting in Sept. 2021 has been indicted. Adam Villarreal, 19, was served with a murder warrant at the Lubbock County Detention Center on November 2, where he was already held on unrelated charges. Police responded to a shots...
fox34.com
‘We are expecting lines’: Election Day patience encouraged with paper ballot system
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday is Election Day and all throughout the country voters are getting ready to cast ballots, if they have not already. In Lubbock County, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Those with the Lubbock County Elections Office suggest getting to the polls as early as possible.
Comments / 0