DENVER – The University of Denver hockey program mourns the loss of alum Peter McNab, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 70. "Peter was always a great ambassador for the Denver hockey program, both during his NHL playing days that featured nearly 1,000 games played and for the past 35 years as one of the best hockey broadcasters in the business," said Richard and Kitzia Goodman Hockey Head Coach David Carle. "Peter was a great storyteller of the game and had an incredible ability to connect viewers and fans with not only what was happening on the ice but the history of the sport as well.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO