US News and World Report

Renault’s Talks With Geely Complicated by Nissan Concerns -Sources

BEIJING/TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co's concerns about technology transfers have complicated its partner Renault's plans to sell a large stake in its gasoline-engine business to China's Geely, three people familiar with the talks said. Renault is pursuing a complex two-pronged restructuring. On one hand, it is aiming to revamp...
AFP

Ghosn escape accomplices return to US, lawyer confirms

The American father and son duo who helped former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn dramatically escape from Japan have been returned to the United States after spending 20 months in Japanese jails, their lawyer said Monday. The Taylors were extradited from the United States to Japan in March 2021.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla steals the spotlight in the 2022 China International Import Expo

At the 2022 China International Import Expo (CIIE), the largest import trade show in the world, Tesla showed off its growing allure to Chinese consumers through an exhibition of its compelling electric vehicles and its upcoming humanoid robot. Even though some of the vehicles on display at the CIIE like...
electrek.co

Japan, South Korean leaders push for US EV tax credit rule changes

South Korean officials and leaders from Japan are expressing concerns over the new US EV tax credit requirements that kick in at the end of the year. New reports are surfacing that Japan and South Korea will request flexibility in the rule changes. Will they get their way, paving the way for automakers like Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia electric vehicles to qualify?
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory

The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
WPXI Pittsburgh

World shares rise on hopes China's zero-COVID policy easing

TOKYO — (AP) — World shares were higher on Friday, led by gains in Chinese markets as investors grasped at hopes for an easing of the country’s stringent pandemic controls. Hong Kong’s benchmark soared more than 7% but then fell back, gaining 5.4% after a Communist Party...
bitcoinist.com

Wuhan City Shelves NFT Plans Amid Growing Uncertainty In China

China stands among the top jurisdictions with solid opposition to crypto assets and NFT culture. The region shook the crypto space in 2021 with restrictive measures on crypto mining. It pronounced a complete crackdown on BTC mining which brought a drastic decline in the value of BTC. Also, its stance...
datafloq.com

Saudi wealth fund sets up electric car joint venture with Foxconn

(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth said on Thursday it will make electric cars in the kingdom under a joint venture with Apple supplier Foxconn as part of a push to build new industries and lessen dependence on oil. Ceer “is the first Saudi automotive brand to produce electric vehicles...
Detroit News

Russia seized their planes. Now Florida firms are suing insurers over alleged loss

The war in Ukraine is creating financial stress for two aircraft leasing companies in South Florida whose planes are being held hostage in Russia. The firms are seeking an estimated $850 million combined from more than 30 insurance carriers over their alleged refusal to pay claims resulting from the Russian government’s seizure of jetliners and engines at the start of the invasion of Ukraine, according to separate complaints filed in Miami-Dade Circuit Court.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

China warns Switzerland against mirroring EU sanctions over Uyghurs

Switzerland should refrain from following suit with European sanctions against China over human rights concerns pertaining to the Uyghurs, China's ambassador cautioned. Last year, the European Union imposed its first batch of sanctions on China since the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre over the detention of Uyghurs. Switzerland, which is not a member of the EU bloc, has so far declined to impose similar sanctions, but it has faced mounting pressure to do so.

