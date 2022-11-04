Read full article on original website
Related
Nissan says talks with Renault focused on better competing in electric cars
TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co's (7201.T) talks with Renault SA (RENA.PA) on revamping their alliance are focused on strengthening competitiveness as equal partners and getting the most from their investment in electric cars, the Japanese automaker's CEO told Reuters.
US News and World Report
Renault’s Talks With Geely Complicated by Nissan Concerns -Sources
BEIJING/TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co's concerns about technology transfers have complicated its partner Renault's plans to sell a large stake in its gasoline-engine business to China's Geely, three people familiar with the talks said. Renault is pursuing a complex two-pronged restructuring. On one hand, it is aiming to revamp...
Ghosn escape accomplices return to US, lawyer confirms
The American father and son duo who helped former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn dramatically escape from Japan have been returned to the United States after spending 20 months in Japanese jails, their lawyer said Monday. The Taylors were extradited from the United States to Japan in March 2021.
teslarati.com
Tesla steals the spotlight in the 2022 China International Import Expo
At the 2022 China International Import Expo (CIIE), the largest import trade show in the world, Tesla showed off its growing allure to Chinese consumers through an exhibition of its compelling electric vehicles and its upcoming humanoid robot. Even though some of the vehicles on display at the CIIE like...
electrek.co
Japan, South Korean leaders push for US EV tax credit rule changes
South Korean officials and leaders from Japan are expressing concerns over the new US EV tax credit requirements that kick in at the end of the year. New reports are surfacing that Japan and South Korea will request flexibility in the rule changes. Will they get their way, paving the way for automakers like Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia electric vehicles to qualify?
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
U.S. cautioned Germany against a Chinese controlling stake in Hamburg port
MUNSTER, Germany, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The United States cautioned Germany against allowing China to obtain a controlling stake in a Hamburg port terminal, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday, in a deal that has been seen as a gauge of how far Germany is willing to toughen its stance on its top trading partner.
Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory
The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
World shares rise on hopes China's zero-COVID policy easing
TOKYO — (AP) — World shares were higher on Friday, led by gains in Chinese markets as investors grasped at hopes for an easing of the country’s stringent pandemic controls. Hong Kong’s benchmark soared more than 7% but then fell back, gaining 5.4% after a Communist Party...
Germany’s Scholz heads to China amid questions over strategy
Scholz’s coalition government seems uncertain about what sort of relationship it wants with Beijing
Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jump following speculation Beijing is exploring an exit from its zero-COVID policy
Alibaba and stocks of Chinese companies that trade in the US climbed Tuesday following an unconfirmed social report the Chinese government may be moving toward shedding its strategy of managing COVID-19 infections. Chinese equities also soared after a social media post that was unverified said the ruling Communist Party was...
Germany's leader and top CEOs have arrived in Beijing. They need China more than ever
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will arrive in China on Friday with a team of corporate leaders and a clear signal: it wants to keep doing business with the world's second largest economy.
Workers flee China's biggest iPhone factory over Covid outbreak
Foxconn, one of Apple's largest suppliers, is wrestling with massive disruptions at its iPhone assembly factory in China, once again highlighting the impact of the country's stringent zero-Covid policy on international business.
bitcoinist.com
Wuhan City Shelves NFT Plans Amid Growing Uncertainty In China
China stands among the top jurisdictions with solid opposition to crypto assets and NFT culture. The region shook the crypto space in 2021 with restrictive measures on crypto mining. It pronounced a complete crackdown on BTC mining which brought a drastic decline in the value of BTC. Also, its stance...
Germany's Scholz secures deal for expats in China to use BioNTech vaccine
BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced an agreement on Friday to let expatriates in China use the COVID-19 vaccine from Germany's BioNTech (22UAy.DE) and pressed for Beijing to allow the shot to be made freely available to Chinese citizens.
datafloq.com
Saudi wealth fund sets up electric car joint venture with Foxconn
(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth said on Thursday it will make electric cars in the kingdom under a joint venture with Apple supplier Foxconn as part of a push to build new industries and lessen dependence on oil. Ceer “is the first Saudi automotive brand to produce electric vehicles...
Detroit News
Russia seized their planes. Now Florida firms are suing insurers over alleged loss
The war in Ukraine is creating financial stress for two aircraft leasing companies in South Florida whose planes are being held hostage in Russia. The firms are seeking an estimated $850 million combined from more than 30 insurance carriers over their alleged refusal to pay claims resulting from the Russian government’s seizure of jetliners and engines at the start of the invasion of Ukraine, according to separate complaints filed in Miami-Dade Circuit Court.
Washington Examiner
China warns Switzerland against mirroring EU sanctions over Uyghurs
Switzerland should refrain from following suit with European sanctions against China over human rights concerns pertaining to the Uyghurs, China's ambassador cautioned. Last year, the European Union imposed its first batch of sanctions on China since the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre over the detention of Uyghurs. Switzerland, which is not a member of the EU bloc, has so far declined to impose similar sanctions, but it has faced mounting pressure to do so.
ECB, UniCredit clash over capital plans, Russia presence, FT says
Nov 6 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) has clashed with UniCredit (CRDI.MI) over the Italian lender's plans to return cash to shareholders and its failure to leave Russia, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
Apple expects iPhone 14 shipments to be hit by China's Covid curbs
Apple has said that shipments of its latest lineup of iPhones will be "temporarily impacted" by Covid restrictions in China.
Comments / 0